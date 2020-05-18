It's a new week. How does it look for you?
Seniors celebrate at Centennial
Centennial High School held a celebration parade for its seniors May 16. The Class of 2020 lined up on the east side of the school, with families and friends driving past, honking, holding up signs and congratulating the graduates.
So, what's up?
COVID-19 update: As of May 15, the past two-day total of COVID-19 cases had risen by 13 in the Four Corners District.
Seward County had four new cases for a total of 23. Of the 23, there are nine recovered individuals.
Butler County has seven new cases for a total of 30. Of the 30, there are seven recovered individuals.
York County has two new cases for a total of 28. Of the 28, there are 12 recovered individuals.
Polk County has no new cases and remains at nine. All prior cases and are recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 90.
The Nebraska National Guard will be coming to the Four Corners District on Tuesday, May 19, to provide free COVID-19 tests. We encourage you to contact Four Corners about being tested if you think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell), have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or work in a high-risk profession.
Committee to meet: The Seward Fourth of July Committee will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Megan at the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership for connection information.
On this date in 1860, Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.
