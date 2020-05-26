So what's happening this week?
The Seward County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9 a.m.
The Nebraska National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 testing at the Seward County Fairgrounds tomorrow from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. as part of Test Nebraska.
Don't forget to register for a webinar Thursday, June 4, designed to help your business get back on track. Click HERE.
Seward Memorial Library and Chapters Books and Gifts are sponsoring Seward Reads with this year's title Wishtree by Katherine Applegate. More information is available on the Seward Reads Facebook page or on Chapters' website. The program starts June 1.
