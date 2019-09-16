Well, we survived the Friday the 13th/full moon combo. Next one's not until August 2049.
So, what do we do now?
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive Monday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Concordia University in Seward. Visit NCBB.org or call 1-877-486-9414 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Seward Memorial Library invites the community to join in a discussion of the 2019 All Seward Reads Together title: “Caroline: little house, revisited” by Sarah Miller. Everyone is welcome to come talk about this novel which visits the familiar Ingalls family as seen through the eyes of Ma. Share your thoughts about the popular Little House pioneer adventures written from an adult perspective. Everyone is welcome to participate on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
The Seward County Kennel Club will present dog obedience classes Mondays Sept. 9-Oct. 21 at the 4-H Center on the Seward County Fairgrounds. Registration was Sept. 9. Kindergarten puppy training/AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy classes will meet at 6:30 p.m. each week for puppies ages two to six months. The class will teach socialization and beginning basics. Cost is $45 for the seven weeks. Beginning at 7 p.m., dogs will learn basics like heeling, sit-stay, down-stay, recall and on lead. The Canine Good Citizen Test will be Oct. 21. Cost is $50 for the seven weeks. For more information contact Tanya Williams at (402) 761-3598 or Chris Corum at (402) 643-5864.
Congratulations to Davon Brees and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, the homecoming king and queen at Centennial High.
Weekend scoreboard
Football: Seward 35, Lexington 14
Milford 34, Auburn 20
Battle Creek 15, Centennial 13
Yutan 36, Malcolm 0
Buena Vista 27, Concordia 24 (Saturday)
Volleyball: At Norris, Seward went 2-2, falling to Waverly 25-17, 25-8 and Platteview 25-18, 25-18 but beating Blair 25-12, 25-16 and Crete 25-22, 25-15.
Malcolm got second at its home invite, beating Fairbury 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 and Centennial 25-18, 25-13 and falling to Ashland-Greenwood 25-27, 23-25, 25-22.
Centennial went 1-2 Saturday at Malcolm, falling to Malcolm 25-18, 25-13 and Milford 25-14, 25-11 but beating Elmwood-Murdock 25-19, 25-15.
Midland came back to beat Concordia 22-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-9, 15-13 Saturday.
Softball: Malcolm tops Tekamah-Herman 11-4 and Raymond Central 14-2.
Cross country: Seward sweeps the Aurora Invitational and brings home the combined team trophy. Keegan Beisel and Ethan Ideus finish third in the girls' and boys' races, respectively.
Deaths
