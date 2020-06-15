Here we are again, another Monday on the docket. Make it a great day, everyone.
Comp plan meeting goes virtual
The Seward County Comprehensive Plan Open House meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 15, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The intent of this on-line meeting is to hear and collect the opinions of the citizens of Seward County focused on the following three topics: Natural Resources, New Development in Communities and/or Rural Development; and Transportation. Feel free to participate in one or all of the topics.
If the discussion on a topic is running longer than the allotted time, organizers will allow that discussion to continue in a virtual breakout room and proceed with the other topics. Additional input will be gathered with a short survey to follow on Tuesday.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84162262855
Meeting ID: 841 6226 2855
Dial in number:+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Virtual run planned for July 4
The Seward Optimist Club is offering options for a 4th of July 2-mile or 10K (6.2 miles) virtual walk or run.
Entry is $10 for either race with children 10 and under free with paid adult. Online registration can be done at getmeregistered.com; enter Seward in search bar. Registration is required for each runner.
Honorees announced
The Seward Fourth of July Committee announced the 2020 royalty and the Community Service Award winner. Mr. Firecracker is Michael Frisbie, with runner-up Darian Sugden. Carly Kolterman is Miss Independence, with Jordyn Samuels runner-up. Former Seward mayor Roger Glawatz received the 2020 Community Service Award.
Be patriotic with decorations
The Seward Rotary Club will again sponsor the annual July 4 Outdoor Holiday Home Decorating Contest in conjunction with the annual Seward Fourth of July Celebration activities in Seward. The contest will judge area home outdoor decor and lighted patriotic decorations on and around area homes. The annual contest will be judged on Sunday, June 28, and winners will be announced in the local paper.
Two major awards will be presented, one for best daytime decor/look and one for best nighttime-lighted appearance. Nominations can be emailed to Clark Kolterman at clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or phone Sandy Wright at the Jones National Bank at (402) 643-3602 and include the name, address and contact phone number before June 25.
One dead after rollover
One person was killed June 12 in a rollover accident west of Seward.
Two people stole a car in Iowa but lived in Omaha, according to Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston. Both people were minors, she said.
The Seward County Sheriff's Department pursued the vehicle when it entered Seward County. The driver turned onto a gravel road outside Goehner and lost control shortly afterward. A male minor was airlifted from the scene, and the female minor, who was thrown from the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
