Milford Runza to open Oct. 2
Runza is officially opening for business in Milford.
A crowd of about 50 people turned out for a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 1, held at the Milford Senior Center because of rain.
Runza National President Donald Everett, Jr., spoke at the event, along with local representatives.
“It really does take a village to put something together like this. We’re excited to be here,” Everett said.
The restaurant expects to open for lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Help available to those affected by area closures
After an announcement Sept. 23 that two nursing care facilities in Seward County are slated to close in November, the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership is working with the Nebraska Department of Labor to assist employees who will be out of work.
Azria Health announced it will close the Utica Community Care Center and Crestview Care Center in Milford on Nov. 21.
The Department of Labor has a Rapid Response Team working to provide information on employees’ rights and potential benefits available to them.
SCCDP representatives and the Rapid Response Team will meet with employees of the Utica Community Care Center at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the care center.
Meetings at Crestview Care Center in Milford will be at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
“The NDOL will be offering many resources for these employees, including reskill and upskill services to qualifying employees,” said Suzanne Gligorevic with SCCDP. “They’ll also be presenting some resources regarding mental health so that workers have a resource to reach out to if needed.”
The two groups also are coordinating job fairs in Utica and Milford to help displaced workers find new jobs. The fairs will be open to the general public, as well.
The fairs will include employers from Seward County, as well as other organizations outside the county.
The Utica job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Village Auditorium.
The Milford job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Welsch Center at Southeast Community College.
Those interested in having a booth at the job fairs as well as workers looking for resources may contact the SCCDP office at (402) 643-4189 or email suzanne@cultivatesewardcounty.com.
SCCDP restructuring to meet goals
The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership recently completed its first-ever three-year strategic plan. Across the United States, only 15% of chamber of commerce organizations have a strategic plan in place.
"Strategic planning is important for our organization because it establishes priorities for the SCCDP based on our members’ direct feedback (e.g., recent focus groups, surveys, and one-on-one meetings)," Suzanne Gligorevic wrote in the group's announcement to its members Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 1. "The SCCDP Board of Directors set and approved this plan. Our staff is excited to move it forward."
To execute the strategies identified, the SCCDP will be restructuring its staff responsibilities over the next few months.
Megan Kahler will transition into the role of Membership Director. Kahler will focus on strengthening relationships with members, learning more about their needs, problem solving and communicate regularly throughout the year to build additional partnerships.
Gligorevic will transition into the role of Development Director. Her focus will be on housing and workforce development in Seward County, a critical need to employers and the economy. Using the soon-to-be completed housing study, she will work toward identifying tools and solutions to facilitate quality growth.
An additional team member will be added to focus on marketing and event planning.
The SCCDP's staff is rounded out by its President and CEO Jonathan Jank, who remain in that role.
