Concordia online only for rest of semester
Concordia University, Nebraska announced March 17 that starting Monday, March 23, courses will be delivered exclusively online for the remainder of the spring semester. There will be no face-to-face classes again this semester.
As COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread across Nebraska and the United States, Concordia has prayerfully and proactively responded by implementing measures, based on the most recent guidance from local health authorities, Four Corners Health Department, to mitigate the impact the virus could have on the campus community.
Residence halls will be open immediately to allow students to retrieve their belongings. Students are asked to move out of their rooms by Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. Concordia will make accommodations for students who are unable to meet this deadline or return to their permanent residence during this time.
Based on this decision, and the CDC's guidance regarding events with numerous attendees, Concordia's spring commencement, originally scheduled for May 8, will be postponed. This does not change graduation for any student who is eligible to graduate at the conclusion of the semester. The university is exploring opportunities to celebrate the achievements of our graduating students, both from undergraduate and graduate programs, in some way in the future.
The university will be communicating with students by end of day Friday about financial adjustments to accounts and other considerations related to this decision. These plans will be communicated through email and posted to our website at cune.edu/covid19.
At this time, university operations will continue and offices will remain open. However, the campus is closed to the public.
Ricketts loosens unemployment requirements
On March 17, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order to permit the loosening of eligibility requirements for unemployment insurance benefits. In line with federal guidance, Governor Ricketts is allowing the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) to waive the following requirements for claims filed between March 22 and May 2. This timeframe will be evaluated as the situation with COVID-19 progresses.
- Work Search - This change applies to all workers filing for unemployment. While many job search efforts are conducted online, waiving the requirement to search for work is in line with the social distancing practices that are needed to limit the spread of COVID-19 and potential exposure to the disease. The change will also accommodate those workers who are temporarily impacted by COVID-19, including those who are in an unpaid status due to a shutdown, quarantine, or because they are caring for a family member due to illness or a facility closure.
- Unpaid Waiting Week - This change will make the first week of eligibility payable rather than an unpaid waiting week and will help all unemployment recipients get their payments sooner.
- Employer charging - Unemployment benefits are typically paid with contributions from employers. NDOL will temporarily waive charges incurred by employers whose team members are filing claims related to COVID-19. Nebraska has a healthy Trust Fund that will be utilized to pay for unemployment benefits tied to COVID-19.
The Department of Labor will continue to look at ways to streamline the process of filing for and receiving unemployment insurance benefits as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.
Workers needing to file for unemployment benefits should do so online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. The NEworks mobile app is available to download free for those who don’t have computer access. For technical assistance, access the NEworks live chat feature, email ndol.nichelp@nebraska.gov, or call 402-458-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.