Feeling the heat
Milford Fire held a practice burn and training at 2215 Adams Road northeast of Milford on Sept. 21. TJ Buchli with the fire department said the owners of the property, who had built a different house nearby, contacted the department and asked them to burn it down.
Firefighters went into the house and set small fires in each room so new members could learn about how fire spreads, how to use their oxygen tanks and how to rescue people from a house.
After several rounds of training, they used fuel to light the house on fire, and cut a hole in the roof to give it oxygen—enhancing the burn.
The training gave firefighters a chance to get familiar with the tools on their trucks and learn how to operate hoses for different types of situations. Milford Fire Chief Travis Fougeron said this was the department’s first practice house burn since May 2013.
Happening this week:
A retirement party for Ron Velder, CEO for Nebraska Farmers Cooperative, headquartered in Dorchester, will be held tonight, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Tuxedo Park in Crete. His retirement will be effective Nov. 1, 2019.
The Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward will host “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” Wednesday, Sept. 25. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the film at 6:30 p.m. Free tickets may be reserved by contacting Angel Dale at (402) 362-2621 or angeld@fourcorners.ne.gov. The event is designed for veterans, current service members and their families, but everyone is welcome. Childcare is available. The film is the story of Kevin Hines who tried to kill himself at age 19. Hines survived the attempt and has been on a mission since then to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery.
During library hours Sept. 24 through 29, everyone is invited to browse the lower level conference room at the Seward Memorial Library, where donated décor materials will be arranged on tables by themes. Take home décor in return for a free-will donation. Recycled items will find new homes and the Friends of the Library will benefit from the money raised at the event.
Medicare and You will be presented Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. It's hosted by Jones Group and an RSVP is appreciated but not required. For more information, call (402) 643-2900.
