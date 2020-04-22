TIME to support local businesses
Area businesses may soon see several thousand dollars in financial help from the public and local donors.
The Milford City Council approved a TIME gift card match program at a special meeting April 21, and the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership is working with Seward and Utica to follow suit.
The TIME program is a Triple Impact Match Event. The idea is that for every $1 a person spends on a gift card or certificate for a local business, that $1 will be matched by both the Legacy Fund for Seward County and the Milford Citizens Advisory Review Committee (LB840 fund), resulting in $3 that will go directly to that business.
However, the program will only last about two weeks once parameters are set.
Each business may receive a maximum of $1,000 from each donor, resulting in a total of $3,000: $1,000 from initial sales, $1,000 from the Legacy Fund and $1,000 from the LB840 fund.
Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of the SCCDP, said this was a retention effort to make sure businesses most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns are able to stay afloat.
“It's to keep the lights on and the doors open, because a lot of those businesses are really struggling right now,” Jank said. “This is a pay it forward sort of a movement. We're asking customers to support their local businesses by buying gift cards and gift certificates.”
The Milford Citizens Advisory Review Committee handles the sales tax money the city receives under Legislative Bill 840.
The council voted to allow up to $30,000 in LB840 funds toward the TIME program, but it stipulated that only businesses with actual storefronts would qualify, not those that operate mostly online.
Jeff Baker, who serves on the LB840 committee for Milford, said the committee initially proposed $15,000 for the program.
“Then they started driving around Milford in their minds,” he said, and expanded their view to include businesses just outside the city limits, as well. “Pretty much every business has been impacted in some way, shape or form. Some of it's a snowball effect. People stop driving, so there's fewer oil changes and repairs. Anything that you would want to ensure that when this pandemic is over that they are still able to open their doors is really what the advisory committee had recommended.”
Milford's LB840 dollars would also support businesses in Beaver Crossing and Pleasant Dale, since those communities don't have LB840 funds.
Jank said the hope is that Seward and Utica, who each have LB840 funds of their own, will approve the program as well.
Seward, for example, could support businesses in Garland and Bee, while Utica could support the Goehner area.
“From the fire department perspective, we mutual aid with Beaver Crossing and Pleasant Dale. Historically, that has been kind of our region,” Milford council member Scott Bashore said.
The Legacy Fund for Seward County operates under the Nebraska Community Foundation. It began a separate fundraising effort, the COVID-19 Response Fund, when the pandemic began affecting local residents and businesses.
Currently, it has raised about $61,000 through donations. People may donate or churches, schools, other nonprofits and governmental agencies can apply for the funds at https://www.sewardcountylegacy.org.
The Legacy Fund's TIME match also will come out of that COVID-19 Response Fund.
“We could potentially have more businesses asking for funds than we have funds to give,” Jank said.
If that's the case, the donors would give a percentage to each businesses instead of the full match.
Jank said the goal is to stimulate retail sales and generate a financial bridge for businesses. The program is not a kickback for customers, as the businesses will receive the matched dollars, not the purchaser.
But don't run out to purchase gift cards just yet. Businesses that wish to participate will first have to apply and be accepted to the program, then track their sales on a spreadsheet.
Since the use of LB840 funds have to be clearly documented, each participating business will be required to verify gift card purchases and show proof of checks or sales receipts.
Jank said the idea came from Phelps County, which is operating a similar program.
The program is only intended to last a couple of weeks at most.
“We don't want this to be a long, drawn out thing. Businesses need help now,” Jank said.
In his motion, council member Jason Stahl said the program would begin as soon as Seward and Utica make their decisions and businesses are notified of the program. It will last two weeks after that date.
The program will be open to any business in the county, not just those who are members of the SCCDP.
For more information, contact Jank at jonathan@cultivatesewardcounty.com.
Additional information about the program will be available soon.
Updated case counts in local district
One new case of COVID-19 was lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District (Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties) on April 21. A Seward County resident is the newest individual to test positive—a male in his 50s who is self-isolating at home.
COVID-19 case totals as of April 22 for the Four Corners District are 18, including 1 death, and 8 people have recovered.
The breakdown of cases: York County has had 8, Polk County 5, Seward County 4, and Butler County remains at 1.
Nebraska health care workers need you
To help in the fight against COVID-19, the Nebraska Health Care Association is collecting 5,000 cloth face masks by 5 p.m. Friday, April 24, to distribute to Nebraska nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospices.
If you have immediate access to two-ply cloth masks that are clean and washable, you are asked to mail them to 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68512, or bring them to a drop-off site at the same address.
Please drop them in the available bin packaged five masks per zippered sandwich bag. Email nhca@nehca.org or call (402) 435-3551 with questions.
Governor announces first step to relax health measures
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced April 20 the state’s first step to relax the health measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. Starting May 4, elective surgeries may resume as long as hospitals and healthcare facilities meet requirements for available bed capacity and have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.
Additionally, Ricketts said the state is giving greater authority to healthcare providers to conduct tests for COVID-19. As the state expands capacity to perform tests, healthcare providers can now choose to test a broader range of patients.
With regard to elective surgeries, beginning May 4:
- Hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, and have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment in their specific facility.
- Procedural guidelines for resuming elective procedures will be at the discretion of the hospital or health clinic.
- The state has been procuring PPE to deliver resources to hospitals across the state through our local public health districts.
- A procurement team and a distribution team are tracking requests and delivering items daily.
With regard to expanded testing:
- The Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a new Health Action Network alert to healthcare providers across the state.
- This alert will expand the grounds for testing.
- It will give healthcare providers greater discretion to decide when a test should be performed.
Risks of smoking, vaping compounded by COVID-19
Nebraska's state Public Health Director, Dr. Gary Anthone, spoke April 20 about the elevated risk that COVID-19 poses to smokers. He urged Nebraskans to quit smoking in order to lower the likelihood of medical complications from COVID-19.
"We all know how serious COVID-19 can be. It's an even more serious threat for those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape," Anthone said.
When people inhale combustible products with chemicals, it causes inflammation in the lung airway passages and can lead to severe injury.
"When you add that effect to a viral load in the lungs, it can be devastating," he said.
Among people with COVID-19, a recent study shows that those who smoke are two-and-a-half times more likely to get severe symptoms than those who do not smoke. This holds true for cigarette and marijuana smoking, as well as vaping.
Smokers are already at higher risk of lung disease and have decreased lung capacity. For these reasons, smokers who get COVID-19 are more likely to need to go on a ventilator and to stay on one.
"In my 40 years as a surgeon, we always counseled patients to discontinue smoking prior to an elective surgery to decrease the risk of pulmonary complications," Anthone said. "Studies show that stopping smoking for even two weeks can make a difference in your body’s ability to recover from surgery or fight an illness."
For Nebraskans who are ready to stop smoking or vaping, the Nebraska Quitline can provide help and support: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).
