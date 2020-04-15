Welding in the kitchen
Teachers have always been known for their creativity, but now that they’re teaching from home, that creativity is amped up.
“I tried to come up with some crazy ideas, how we could actually do a little practicing,” Milford High welding instructor Jim Wissenburg said. “We need to do something fun. We’re all stuck inside.”
So, he and his son, Christopher, put together a video series, “Welding in the Kitchen.”
It’s aimed toward students who don’t have welding equipment at home, since they’re not allowed at school to practice during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There’s different substances you might be able to practice your welding skills (with),” Wissenburg said.
The goal, regardless of the materials used, is to work on the steadiness of the welder’s hands.
“Part of being able to lay a good weld down is having consistent motion to your hands, having consistent travel speeds,” he said.
In the videos, he takes students through a few different pairings to practice their lap, T and butt joints:
• Hot glue gun and cardboard.
• Frosting and graham crackers
• Aerosol cheese and saltines.
“Make your welds edible,” Wissenburg said.
“It will be sturdy and delicious,” Christopher added.
Nebraska COVID-19 case count update
As of 5 p.m. April 14, Four Corners Health Department reported the following case counts in the health district:
Seward County: 1 lab-confirmed case; 55 tested
York County: 5 lab-confirmed cases; 56 tested
Polk County: 2 lab-confirmed cases, 24 tested
Butler County: 0 lab-confirmed cases, 23 tested
Health care providers also are diagnosing presumed positive cases, where patients have the symptoms and are likely to have contracted the coronavirus, but results were not confirmed through a lab test because of a shortage of tests. Presumed positive case numbers are not being included in local reports at this time.
Saline County, to the south of Seward and in the Public Health Solutions health district, reported its first lab-confirmed case April 14. The teenage girl is self-isolating at home, and a contact investigation has begun.
Statewide as of 5 p.m. on April 14, 901 Nebraskans have tested positive for the virus out of the 11,757 Nebraskans who have been tested. The state has had 20 COVID-19-related deaths. Forty-five counties have reported confirmed cases.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 14 reported:
- Total cases: 579,005
- Total deaths: 22,252
- Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands)
CDC data include confirmed, presumptive positive and probable cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at the CDC.
Worldwide, the World Health Organization reported April 13:
- Total cases: 1,848,439
- Confirmed deaths: 117,217
- 213 countries, areas or territories with cases
