Only 23 more shopping days until Christmas. Fortunately, today is Cyber Monday. Between now and Christmas, however, there are plenty of things to do.
Ornaments in memory of loved ones can be viewed in the display case at Seward Memorial Library during December. If you would like to remember someone special, the library will accept ornament memorials throughout the month. Ornaments and information about the deceased should be given to a staff person.
Curt Tomasevicz, former Husker football player and Olympic gold and silver medalist, will speak at Concordia University Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. in Weller Auditorium. He will talk about how his faith helped him accomplish his dreams and its importance in his life. The presentation is hosted by the Catholics at Concordia.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives in Seward during December. The NCBB will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 1245 N. Second St. in Seward, Wednesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 5, NCBB will be at Seward High, 532 Northern Heights Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy an adaptation of the beloved Frank Capra tale, It’s a Wonderful Life, Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 4-8, on stage at the Olde Glory Theatre. Wednesday, Dec. 4, opening night tickets are $15. Concessions will be available. Dinner theater tickets for Dec. 5-7 are $25 and include a ham dinner served before the show. Sunday matinee tickets for Dec. 8 are $20 and include dessert at intermission. More information and tickets are available at www.oldeglorysewardne.com or by calling (402) 304-5392. Tickets for opening night and the Sunday matinee are available until sold out.
