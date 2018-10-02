Foundation donates kiln
The Seward Foundation recently granted $3,000 for a new kiln at Seward High School. A kiln is an oven-type piece of equipment used to fire clay into ceramic art. Pictured are, from left, foundation member Jennifer Marr, foundation member Becky Vahle, Seward art teacher Nate Knott, foundation member Ryne Seaman and foundation member Vikki Gremel. Knott said student ceramic work was lost last year in the old kiln, and the new kiln will allow for more control. “This will be like precision surgery,” Knott said.
Milford announces homecoming candidates
Homecoming royalty candidates for 2018-19 at Milford High School are, from left: (front row) queen candidates Jessica Hollist, Katie Patton, Katie young and Tatum Vondra; and (back row) king candidates Nate Mensik, Zach Pauley, Evan Richards, Sam Copley and Grant Jakub. Queen candidate Sydney Bontrager is not pictured. Coronation will be held after the home football game against Fillmore Central Friday night, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Committee appoints Paulsen
Becky Paulsen, Seward County zoning and weed superintendent, was appointed to fill Diana Garske's open seat on the Seward County Board of Commissioners by a 2-1 vote Oct. 1. County Clerk Sherry Schweitzer and County Treasurer Bob Dahms voted to appoint Paulsen, while County Attorney Wendy Elston voted against the appointment. Elston said she voted against Paulsen's appointment because having a county employee on the board could create conflicts of interest. Schweitzer said she felt she was appointing the best person for the job.
Happening today:
The Seward County League of Women Voters and the Seward ARC will sponsor a voters education and registration night for people with disabilities this afternoon at 3 p.m. The event will take place at the Seward Civic Center. Seward County Clerk Sherry Schweltzer will be the guest speaker and voter registration will take place. All who need to register are to vote are welcome.
Coming up this week:
A turkey dinner will be served by the Pleasant Dale United Methodist Church from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Pleasant Dale American Legion building. A fee will be charged.
Auditions for this year’s Christmas production, “A Dickens Christmas Carol: A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts,” will be held Oct. 6-7 at Olde Glory Theatre from 3 to 6 p.m. No preparation is needed. Call director Mark Ballard at (402) 540-7335 for more details.
Deaths:
Sports recap
Vicki Radke of Seward qualified for state golf Monday, tying for 10th in the district tournament at Holdrege. State for Class B will be Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 8 and 9, at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.
Wet conditions cancelled some of Monday's softball games, leaving districts as the only competition left on the calendar. District play is scheduled to start Thursday, Oct. 4.
Scoreboard
Seward softball 11, GICC 8 in Grand Island
Malcolm volleyball wins 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 over JCC
Milford volleyball finishes third at the Syracuse tournament
Concordia freshman Kendra Placke of Seward sits atop the GPAC leaderboard after the first day of the conference championships. She shot a 75 Monday at Vermillion, South Dakota.
