Another week down. Don't forget Sunday is Mother's Day.
It would also have been Seward High's graduation. The Bluejays have a special tribute video prepared to recognize this year's seniors. It will play at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the school's Striv channel (click HERE).
Concordia University is planning an online celebration for its graduates, too. On Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m., the celebration will be broadcast on Concordia's Facebook page (facebook.com/concordianebraska) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/concordianebraska). It includes a Class of 2020 highlight video with pre-recorded clips of participating graduates.
The graduating class will also be honored during an online baccalaureate service streamed on Concordia's Facebook page Friday, May 8, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ryan Matthias, Concordia's campus pastor, will lead the service, with music provided by Dylan Teut, director of the Plum Creek Children's Literacy Festival.
Concordia's Class of 2020 was set to graduate May 9 with a full ceremony in the Walz Arena on campus. However, because of the directed public health measures put in place from COVID-19, the in-person celebration has been rescheduled for Aug. 1. More details about the in-person event will be published as they become available.
COVIDcounter for May 7, 2020—Four new COVID-19 cases have been lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District:
- Seward County—A female in her 50s is self-isolating at home and upon investigation, is considered a case of community spread.
- Seward County—A female in her 30s is self-isolating and her case is under investigation.
- Butler County—A female in her 30s is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of another COVID-19 case.
- Butler County—A female in her 20s is self-isolating and is associated with other cases at a workplace outside the Four Corners District.
Four Corners District has a total of 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seward County has 15 cases; York County 14; Butler County 13; and Polk County 9.
