Dive into Thursday morning with these quick headlines from across Seward County.
Masks required at Walmart
Want to go to Wally World, Russ? Better grab a mask.
Walmart announced on Wednesday that it will require customers to wear face coverings at every location starting Monday. That includes the Seward location.
Business grants
Small Business Stabilization Grants are still available for businesses of 1-75 employees. The $12,000 grants, which do not need repaid, are available until Friday at 4 p.m.
Interested businesses can see if they qualify at this link. If qualified, a full application will be sent to fill out.
New infections
Four Corners Health Department released new coronavirus totals on Wednesday afternoon that showed Seward County with three new confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 58. Of those 58 cases, 41 have recovered and there's been one death.
