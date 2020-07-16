SCI News Now

Dive into Thursday morning with these quick headlines from across Seward County.

Masks required at Walmart

Want to go to Wally World, Russ? Better grab a mask.

Walmart announced on Wednesday that it will require customers to wear face coverings at every location starting Monday. That includes the Seward location.

Business grants

Small Business Stabilization Grants are still available for businesses of 1-75 employees. The $12,000 grants, which do not need repaid, are available until Friday at 4 p.m.

Interested businesses can see if they qualify at this link. If qualified, a full application will be sent to fill out.

New infections

Four Corners Health Department released new coronavirus totals on Wednesday afternoon that showed Seward County with three new confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 58. Of those 58 cases, 41 have recovered and there's been one death.

Today

87° 71°

Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

Humidity:
84%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
SSE at 9 mph
Chance of Rain:
20%
UV Index:
0 Low
Sunrise:
06:10:52 AM
Sunset:
08:57:57 PM

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.