It's Christmas Eve Eve, and the Jewish holiday Hanukkah began last night. Here's what else is going on:
Kids meet Santa in this week's SCI
We asked readers to send in their photos of children meeting Santa this year. Check out the ones we published in the Dec. 25 edition of the Seward County Independent (available after noon today because of our holiday print schedule).
Bluejays show P.R.I.D.E. at rally
Seward High held its end-of-semester P.R.I.D.E. rally Dec. 20 to recognize students who've demonstrated Preparation, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Effort. The school's student leadership team held a coin war earlier this fall to raise money for new furniture in the school lobbies. As a result of their efforts and participation in the fundraiser, students were rewarded by watching a teacher have his legs waxed, seeing two staff perform "I Got You Babe" by Sonny and Cher, and turning another teacher into a human sundae.
Today:
Music, games planned at senior center: The Seward Senior Center will host a Christmas program Monday, Dec. 23, starting at 1 p.m. Cliff Lowell will lead in singing Christmas carols. Those attending are invited to come to play games or just listen to the music.
Coming up:
Give blood for the holidays: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host one more blood drive in Seward during December. The NCBB will be at Cattle Bank, 104, S. Fifth St. in Seward, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
Game day planned at library: Families are invited to spend some school vacation time in the library during the holidays. On Friday, Dec. 27, Seward Memorial Library will host a come and go family game day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will introduce its new game collection with games for all ages. This new collection will be available for one-week checkouts beginning Dec. 27. People of all ages can come and try out a new game while they are in the library. Refreshments and prizes will be given out during the day.
Weekend scoreboard
CU football: OWH All-Nebraska Team honorees: Lane Napier (co-defensive captain), Cayden Beran, Peyton Mitchell, Aaron Rudloff, Derek Tachovsky; Honorable mention: Riley Bilstein, Lane Castaneda, Ryan Durdon, Kaleb Geiger, Korrell Koehlmoos, Jordan Spilinek, Zac Walter
CU volleyball: OWH All-Nebraska Team honorees: Tara Callahan, Emmie Noyd; Honorable mention: Marissa Hoerman, Camryn Opfer, Kara Stark, Kalee Wiltfong
Boys' basketball: Norris 49, Seward 38 (Friday)
Centennial 51, Milford 32
Malcolm 54, Raymond Central 51 (Saturday)
Milford 44, Ashland-Greenwood 41 in OT
Concordia 59, Menlo 57 (Sunday)
Girls' basketball: Norris 55, Seward 36 (Friday)
Milford 45, Centennial 35
Malcolm 64, Raymond Central 33 (Saturday)
Concordia 97, William Carey 55
Wrestling: Konner Schluckebier of Milford won his 100th career match Dec. 21 at Logan View. MHS finished third in the team standings.
Centennial was 2-3 at the Sutton Duals.
Seward placed fourth at the Platteview Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.