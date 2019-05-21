Hello and welcome to Tuesday! Here are some news items to start the day:
Seward hosted Brochure Swap
Seward hosted the annual Nebraska Tourism Committee Brochure Swap May 14 and 15.
The Seward County Visitors Committee has been working for the past three months in preparation.
“The point is to promote each other’s communities,” SCVC member Clark Kolterman said.
Up to 65 communities from Norfolk to Ogallala to Broken Bow gathered May 14 and 15 to take part in the event.
Participants visited Junto Winery and Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. and were able to take part in the Nebraska Passport Tour stops as well.
The Passport Tour stops in Seward County include Red Path Gallery and Tasting Room and Main Street Market in Milford.
Brochures from Seward and nearby areas were traded, to be taken across the state for promotional purposes.
Kolterman said the brochures Seward representatives collected will be available at the Civic Center.
“People know we are the Fourth of July city but maybe have never been to Seward,” Kolterman said. “This helps to really showcase what we have to offer.”
Representatives from the majority of the state wide rest stops on I-80 were present to gather information to take back also.
“(This event) really gets people from across Nebraska into these places,” Kolterman said.
Coming up:
All girls entering grades 3-8 for the 2019-20 school year are invited to attend this year’s SHS Youth Basketball Camp. The camp will be held Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 22, from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. at the Middle School gyms. Registration forms will be distributed to local schools and extras are available at the offices. You can also print a form by going to http://tinyurl.com/GBByouthsummer19.
The Seward County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting today at 10:30 a.m. in the library of the Civc Center.
County Commissioners: The Seward County Commissioners hold weekly meetings on Tuesdays in the commissioners' room on the second floor of the courthouse. Meetings begin at 9 a.m. with the exception of the first Tuesday of the month, which starts at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is held open until one business day prior to the meeting for appearance before the board. For further information, contact the County Clerk's Office at (402) 643-2883.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m.
