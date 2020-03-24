Nebraska reaches 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19
As of 8 p.m. on March 22, Nebraska's case count for COVID-19 had reached 50 people, and community spread has begun.
Community spread means a person has contracted the virus without knowing where they got it. That's why people are staying home.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, for many Nebraskans, COVID-19 will be like a cold. But for some of our parents and grandparents, it could be severe and could result in death.
"Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old," DHHS said in a press release. "Even if you are healthy, you can pass COVID-19 on to others who can be severely affected."
The health department recommends protecting those you love by avoiding crowds, distancing yourself from other people and isolating yourself even if you think you just have the “sniffles.”
Flattening the curve – The phrase “flattening the curve” refers to the same potential number of cases appearing over a greater period of time. When a spike in cases occurs, health care resources can be overwhelmed. A flatter curve is slower, allowing people to recover and hospitals to continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it. Flattening the curve means everybody does their part to reduce spread for as long as possible.
What history tells us – Influenza struck the United States in spring 1918. By summer it seemed the outbreak was over, but a second wave of cases occurred in September. Two cities’ responses to the return of disease shed light on why today’s efforts to “flatten the curve” are so important.
Philadelphia officials didn’t want to cancel a major, citywide parade, worried about causing a panic. Eight hundred and eighty-five miles to the west, in St. Louis, Missouri, public officials had already canceled that city’s parade.
On September 28, about 200,000 Philadelphians in close quarters watched the parade of floats and marching bands. The first flu cases showed up two days later. By the end of the third day, flu patients filled every bed in every hospital in the city, and by the end of the week, 2,600 people had died. Over the next several weeks, more than 12,000 people in Philadelphia died of the flu.
Meanwhile, in St. Louis, only about 700 people died of the flu. Keeping people home saved thousands of lives in St. Louis, while people gathering in large numbers cost thousands of lives in Philadelphia.
Social distancing doesn’t prevent all disease but it can prevent a spike in cases so severe that hospitals become overwhelmed.
What we can do now – As Nebraskans, we face challenges together and we all have a role to play this response. Here’s what you can do now to slow the spread of disease in your community:
Community measures:
- Practice social distancing which means put at least 6 feet of space between you and others.
- Follow 10-person gathering limit guidance
- Social and public gatherings are limited to 10 people.
- Bars and restaurants are limited to 10 people and are strongly encouraged to move to drive thru, take-out, delivery only.
- Child care providers should also follow the 10-person guidance with the goal of reducing class sizes and increasing space between children.
- Grocery stores will continue operations but should prioritize ordering, pickup, and delivery.
Personal measures:
- Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with sick people
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Higher risk groups:
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. People in these higher-risk groups should:
- Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.
- Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
- When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
- Avoid crowds as much as possible.
- Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
- If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
Scams tied to coronavirus in full force
Like with most services people rely on for day-to-day activities, scammers are finding ways to profit during the COVID-19 outbreak—in several different ways.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released information March 20 about fake coronavirus test kits hitting the market, claiming to work for diagnoses, prevention and treatment of the virus.
"The agency is beginning to see unauthorized fraudulent test kits that are being marketing to test for COVID-19 in the home,” the FDA said in a press release. “At this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19.”
The FDA is working with pharmaceutical companies and those in the medical field to develop tests and make them more widely available, but so far, that hasn't happened.
"Fraudulent health claims, tests and products can pose serious health risks. They may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment,” the press release said.
Anyone who suspects they may be developing symptoms of or carrying the coronavirus causing COVID-19 should speak with their doctor, who will then outline the appropriate testing process.
Internet scams also are running amuck. The state Office of the Chief Information Officer gives the following advice to Nebraskans to avoid falling victim to scams targeting users—especially donors who may be looking to give during this time.
• Be cautious handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment or link. Be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls.
• Don't click links pr attachments in unsolicited emails.
• Use trusted sources, like legitimate government websites, for updates on the virus. Posters on social media sites often circulate misinformation.
• Look at the email address, not just the sender's name. A genuine email from a legitimate organization will have the organization's name in the domain.
• Do not reveal personal or financial information in an email or over the phone to someone you don't know. Do not respond to email solicitations.
• Verify a charity's authenticity before making donations.
• Look for grammatical errors and be wary of emails or calls that have implied consequences for failure to comply with demands.
Locally, the Nebraska Public Power District is noticing phone scammers taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation.
NPPD customers reported growing numbers of scam calls March 19.
"Anyone who receives such a call should not let their guard down and should contact our team and law enforcement immediately,” said Tim Arlt, NPPD vice-president and retail general manager.
Scam callers will say the bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as 'spoofing.'
NPPD said customers should remember:
• NPPD does not call to ask customers for a credit card number.
• NPPD does not demand payment with a pre-paid card.
• Any customer receiving such a call should not attempt to make payment over the phone using a credit or debit card.
• Write down the call back number or consider asking where the caller is located.
• Contact law enforcement.
• Let NPPD’s Centralized Customer Care Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (877-275-6773) know about the call.
• If served electrically by a rural public power district or municipality, customers should contact that organization before providing any type of payment.
