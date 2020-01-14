Good morning, it's another chilly day. Looking for a few activities to keep you busy throughout the week? We have it right here.
Happening today:
The Seward County Board of Commissioners meet every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse. Here's a recap of the latest meeting. READ HERE
Tabitha will offer its grief support group today, beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
An Alzheimer's support group will also meet today. The meeting will take place at Brookdale Heartland Park at 7 p.m. It is for anyone who has a family member or loved one suffering from Alzheimer's.
Alumni of Ulysses and surrounding rural schools will have a meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the rec center in Ulysses. This is to plan the 2020 reunion.
