Good morning and welcome to Tuesday, Nov. 5. It's Election Day for many in different parts of the state for areas such as school board, municipal government and other local ballot measures.
Happening this week:
The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be Nov. 7. The public is invited to attend.
Part D Medicare reviews are planned at the Utica Senior Center this Friday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kathy from Aging Services.
The Seward County ARC will host a respite night for individuals with disabilities and their families on Nov. 8. It will be from 6-8 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church. Contact Amanda Geidel at amanda.geidel@cune.edu with questions.
The Utica Senior Center will host a biscuits and gravy breakfast this Saturday, Nov. 9. Donations will go toward the removal of dead trees in the Utica cemetery.
