Good morning, it's Tuesday, March 10. Looking for some things to attend or know about? We have it right here.
Commissioners meet
The Seward County Commissioners hold weekly meetings on Tuesdays in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the courthouse (the former district court room). Meetings begin at 9 a.m. with the exception of the first Tuesday of the month, which starts at 8:30 a.m.
The agenda is held open until one business day prior to the meeting for appearance before the board. For further information, contact the County Clerk's Office at (402) 643-2883.
Happening this week:
The Seward chapter of Toastmasters International meets Tuesdays from noon to 12:55 p.m. in the east fireplace room at the Seward Civic Center. The organization helps people develop their public speaking skills. For more information, contact Suzanne Gligorevic at (402) 643-4189.
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia.
The Seward County Ministerial Association invites the community to “Mid Lent” for a time of fellowship, a meal and a lay-led devotion. All are welcome. The schedule is: Wednesday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church; March 18 at Living Word; and March 25 at the Seward United Methodist Church. Meals will be served at noon.
The Read & Review book group will gather in the Seward Memorial Library on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Pour a cup of coffee and share what you have been reading during the past month. Contact the library at (402) 643-3318 if you will be joining us. Registration may also be done by visiting the library website at www.sewardlibrary.org.
