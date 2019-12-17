Good morning, it's Tuesday, Dec. 17. We're in the single digits in the countdown to Christmas, can you believe it? Don't worry, we have some news and events to start the day.
Coming up soon:
The Seward County Genealogical Society will meet today at 10:30 a.m. at the library of the Seward Civic Center. The society's library is open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who wish to learn family history.
Josie Oxford will speak about her 15-day trip to Africa at the Seward Senior Center tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Oxford traveled with Mission Opportunities Short Term Ministries.
The Utica Senior Center will celebrate special days in December tomorrow at 1 p.m. with bingo. Those attending are asked to bring $3-4 gifts for prizes.
Southeast Community College in Milford will host its fall commencement this Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Welsh Center. Aaron Hummel, a 1999 graduate of the diesel tech program, will be the guest speaker. He is the vice president of Credit in Omaha.
