Good morning, it's Sept. 10. Sept. 8-13 is National Suicide Awareness Week. For a list of mental health resources or local contact points, visit Seward County Blue Valley Behavioral Health by calling (402) 643-3343 or the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 if you or someone you know needs to talk.
Here are some news items and events to begin the day:
$207,000 in drugs seized on interstate
On Sept. 5, a Seward County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of three men and the seizure $207,000 worth of marijuana and THC products.
The stop occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on I-80 near mile marker 379, when a deputy conducted a traffic stop with a silver Dodge minivan. The deputy was able to smell a powerful marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, and a search was conducted on the vehicle.
During the search, deputies discovered 20 pounds of marijuana, 2,397 vials of THC oil and 358 packages of THC edibles.
The driver, Dangelo Trejo, 20, of Zion, Illinois, and both passengers, Alexander Quinonez, 19, of Zion and Luis Trejo, 37, of Zion, were arrested and are being charged with possession of marijuana and THC with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over 1 pound, possession of U.S. currency used to purchase drugs and no drug tax stamp. The street value of the drugs is approximated at $207,000.
SCC to host safety night Sept. 10
Southeast Community College in Milford wants its students and the community to work together to stay safe.
That’s why it’s planning the second annual Community and Campus Safety Night on Sept. 10 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“We are so excited,” said Stacy Riley, assistant campus director and dean of students. “Last year we had a really awesome turnout. We had over 200 people attend. We hope to at least match that.”
The event will offer activities for adults and kids of all ages, “focused on promoting campus and community safety here in Milford,” Riley said.
Those activities include a free pulled pork or hot dog meal (while supplies last), a fun run for all ages, educational stations and a suicide prevention training.
Channel 10/11’s Weather Shield team will demonstrate how to be safe and aware during severe weather.
Four Corners Health Department will hold a bicycle helmet and safety belt fitting.
The Milford Police Department will talk about harm reduction and prevention in connection with alcohol and drugs.
Hope Crisis Center will be on campus to talk with students about health relationships.
Other activities include a rock climbing station, Star Care medical helicopter, the Milford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, a bounce house, a raffle and activities with AAA Nebraska.
SCC students who stop by will be entered into a drawing for SCC swag.
“This is all free,” Riley said, adding that SCC, Farmers and Merchants Bank and the Milford Police Department are sponsoring the event.
“Milford Chiropractic has donated to fun run participants some healthy lifestyle items,” Riley said. “The Milford Chamber also is sponsoring an activity booth. We’re grateful for their support.”
The Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention training will begin at 6 p.m. in the Dunlap Center, Rooms A and B. The training is open to the community with the hope of getting people to ask the question: “Are you thinking about suicide?” and know how to respond when someone needs help.
The one-mile fun run around campus will begin at 7 p.m. A registration link will be available on the Milford Chamber website at www.milfordnechamber.com.
“Come to have fun,” Riley said. “We look forward to inviting the community onto campus.”
Happening this week:
An Alzheimer's caregiver support group meets this evening at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park. The group is for anyone who has a family member suffering with dementia and meets every second Tuesday of the month.
Dr. Tom will provide music and entertainment for the monthly anniversary and birthday celebration at the Seward Senior Center at 1 p.m. He will perform a variety of music and including, pop, jazz and western and offer some local music facts.
Tricia Stanczyk of Seward, whose dog Jinx, won the Best of Breed at the Westminster Kennel Dog Show in February, will present at the Seward Senior Center at 12:30 p.m.
During Fridays for You at the Seward Memorial Hospital Sept. 13, men's health will be the focus of the event. Dr. James Plasek will be the speaker and it begins at noon in the lower level Vahle confernce room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.