Good morning, it's Tuesday, Feb. 4. Here's a look at the events happening this week:
Coming up soon:
DIY arts and crafts at SML: Come craft at Seward Memorial Library on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to make beautiful and unique handmade cards and gift boxes for Valentine’s Day using special tools at the library. These classes are geared towards adults ages 18 and older. Due to the requirement of supplies, registration is required. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or call (402) 643-3318.
Yolanda Harden, regional director for the Set Me Free Project, a nonprofit organization focused on fighting sex trafficking through prevention education for youth and families, will give a presentation titled “Human Trafficking and Social Media Safety” Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Dunklau Center Lecture Hall at Concordia University. This presentation is free and open to the public. This event is organized by Concordia’s Law and Justice Club, and supported by the Martin and Regina Maehr family.
Diabetes Prevention program set: Join MHCS diabetic educators for a free information session and learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Program. Sessions are offered Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m., at noon or 3 p.m. They will be held in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle conference room. The MHCS Diabetes Prevention new session begins March 3.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday evenings at Faith Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m.
