Good morning, it's Tuesday, May 5, also known as Cinco de Mayo. Read on for news and events to know about:
Pet contest
Have a cute pet and want to show it off? Now's your chance! Visit the Seward County Independent's Facebook page to submit a photo. Submissions will be accepted through May 14. Prizes will be given out.
CHS honors seniors
Centennial High school held its honors night virtually Monday, announcing its academic honors. Among those recognized were Joel Bargen as the John Philip Sousa Award winner for band and Chaylee Tonniges as the National School Choral Award winner.
CHS also welcomed the following new members to its National Honor Society chapter: Jake Bargen, Carson Fehlhafer, Lance Haberman, Halle Kinnett, Paige Peterson, Logan Cast, Samuel Dunbar, Rayshun Foreman, Kierra Green, Ryan Payne and Will Saunders.
Virtual ceremonies
Tonight's the night for seniors at Seward High School. SHS will conduct its honors night online tonight starting at 7 p.m. on STRIV, with the lights on the football field turned on at 9:20 to honor the Class of 2020. SHS will also broadcast a special program Sunday, May 10, at 2 p.m. (when graduation would have been) to recognize the seniors.
Some restrictions lifted
Some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted for restaurants, salons and other businesses. If you're not sure a business is open or not, call ahead.
City council to meet
Seward City Council will meet this evening via video and teleconference, beginning at 7 p.m. For a look at what's on the agenda or how to join the meeting, follow this link: https://meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Seward?meeting=183480.
That's it for today - see you tomorrow! Stay safe - wash your hands and don't touch your face.
