Good morning and welcome to Tuesday, March 3. There are 17 days until spring! Here's a look at the week ahead:
Happening today:
Information on how to rejuvenate an old windbreak and how to start a new one are among the subjects to be covered at a Windbreak Renovation Workshop in March at the Seward County Extension Office. Sponsored by the Nebraska Forest Service, Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District and University of Nebraska Extension, the event will begin Tuesday, March 3, with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Extension office, 322 S. 14th St., in Seward. For more information, contact Steve Karloff at (402) 315-1715.
The Seward County Commissioners hold weekly meetings on Tuesdays in the commissioners' room on the third floor of the courthouse (the former district court room). Meetings begin at 9 a.m. with the exception of the first Tuesday of the month, which starts at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is held open until one business day prior to the meeting for appearance before the board. For further information, contact the County Clerk's Office at (402) 643-2883.
The GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and the Seward Arts Council will sponsor a Nebraska Statehood program at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford Street in Seward, on Tuesday, March 3, featuring David Seay from Avoca. He will present “Nebraska Traditions” which is a Humanities Nebraska program. The event starts at 1 p.m., lasts one hour and is free and open to all ages. Special guests are the area fourth graders.
Coming up soon:
The Memorial Health Care Systems Auxiliary Bazaar will be Thursday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle Conference Room. Shop early for Mother’s Day, graduation and Father’s Day. Browse craft items, baked goods, spring and summer decorations, jewelry, gift items and more. All proceeds benefit MHCS.
Seward FoodNet hosts a weekly food distribution on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Seward United Methodist Church. No qualifications are required. The food provided is past its store life but is still good to eat. For more information, call (402) 641-6566 or the church at (402) 643-4156.
Winners in the annual art show sponsored by the Seward Junior Women’s Club and the Seward Women’s Club will be recognized at an awards ceremony Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. Artwork will be on display at the Seward Civic Center through March 10. For questions, contact Christy Schegg (402) 326-1402 or chamiltonrn@yahoo.com.
Sports
The Centennial boys' basketball team earned a trip to the Class C2 state tournament with a 57-42 win over Dundy County-Stratton in the district final Monday night. State tournament pairings should be announced later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.