Good morning, it's Tuesday, Feb. 18. We hope your week is off to a great start! Here's some items to know about as you go through the week:
Happening today:
Do you have questions about technology or new devices? Tech with Olivia will take place Tuesday afternoons from 2-3:30 p.m. and Tuesday evenings from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Seward Memorial Library. She will answer questions in a one-on-one fashion.
Nicki Briggs of Memorial Healthcare Systems will be at the Seward Senior Center tomorrow, Feb. 19, to talk about heart health. The presentation begins at 12:30 p.m.
Seward Memorial Library will host a mid-week movie tomorrow in the lower level conference room. A newly released film will be shown at 1:15 p.m.
Deadline approaching
Seward County students in grades K-12 are encouraged to enter their artwork in the Annual Art Show sponsored by the Seward Junior Women’s Club and the Seward Women’s Club.
Official rules and entry forms are available at the Seward Library. Kindergarten through eighth grade may enter one piece of artwork, while ninth through 12th grade may enter one piece per medium. Entries will be picked up at the local schools on Thursday, Feb. 20. All home entries may be dropped off at the Seward Civic Center by noon on Feb. 20.
Winners will be contacted by mail. An awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8. Artwork will be on display at the Seward Civic Center from Feb. 24 through March 10.
For questions, contact Christy Schegg (402) 326-1402 or chamiltonrn@yahoo.com.
That's it for today-see you tomorrow!
