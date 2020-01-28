Good morning, it's Tuesday, Jan. 28. We hope your week is off to a great start. Here's your look at the week ahead:
Public meetings
The Seward County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the courthouse. A look at who's on the board, an upcoming agenda or past meeting minutes can be found at www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners.
Seward City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at the municipal building downtown. For a look at who's on the board, what is on the agenda or past minutes, visit cityofsewardne.gov.
Coming up soon
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse will have a member of his staff present this Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Heritage Room of Seward Memorial Library. The session will run from 9-11 a.m.
A blood drive is coming up in Seward this week. From noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, Pac N' Save will host a blood drive. Please bring a donor card and photo ID. Appointments can be made by calling to store and talking to Paul Mueller or CJ Novak at (402) 643-6609.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday evenings at Faith Lutheran Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.