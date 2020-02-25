Good morning, it's National Pancake Day! Need a reason to celebrate? Read on for more.
Today's events:
National Pancake Day is today. Seward Kiwanis Club is serving pancakes at the Civic Center basement from 4-7 p.m. Bingo is also planned. Help Kiwanis "serve the children of the world."
Tai Chi for Better Balance classes take place today in Milford. The schedule is as follow: 10 a.m maintenance class, 10:30 a.m. beginners class, both at the Milford Senior Center. Call Kathy at (402) 761-3593 for more information.
Seward County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse. The meetings are open to the public. For a look at the agenda, click HERE
Coming up soon:
The National Weather Service storm spotter training will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the east basement of the Seward Civic Center and Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the York County 4-H Building. The training is free and open to the public.
The Utica Senior Center will celebrate February birthdays with bingo Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Heartland Senior Living will host.
Seward Memorial Library will host pre-3 story time on Thursdays through April from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children under age 3 are welcome with an adult caregiver. No registration is required.
Dirt Dawgs eager to start season
The Seward Dirt Dawgs are looking forward to their first season, which officially kicks off April 4.
The age 11 and under baseball team is looking for a few more players to round out its roster, but it already has 30 games on the schedule for the summer.
While practices began in November, kids are welcome to join and the team is looking for sponsors. Contact Katie, wife of head coach Rob Pelster, at kpelster79@yahoo.com for more info or to get involved.
Sports
The Seward boys' basketball team saw its season end last night in the first round of subdistricts. The Bluejays lost to York 60-55. Carson Tvrdy made five 3-pointers for 15 points, and Theo Hughes was 11-16 at the free throw line and finished the game with 13 points.
Subdistricts start for Centennial, Milford and Malcolm tonight. The Broncos will play Freeman at 6 p.m. at Wilber-Clatonia. Milford will play Malcolm at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
