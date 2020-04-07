A bright spot in the gloom
Those walking past the St. John Child Development Center at North Columbia Avenue and Hillcrest Drive in Seward will find some impromptu activities painted on the sidewalk.
The activity course encourages walkers to pause their stroll and follow the words beneath their feet: stomp, tiptoe, twirl and skip through the winding course, which even includes hopscotch.
Cities shutting down playgrounds to encourage social distancing
Communities around the state have closed their public parks to encourage social distancing.
Directed Health Measures from Gov. Pete Ricketts now prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people, and those who do leave home are to stay 6 feet away from one another at work and while grocery shopping.
One space that's more difficult to police, though, is public parks.
“Many communities are closing their playground equipment or parks. Some have the ability to shut gates. Some are putting ropes around it or posting that the park is closed,” said Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health Department. “You can't guarantee that the playground equipment would be sanitized appropriately for right now.”
Milford and Utica both have closed their parks.
“We explored sanitizing these areas but could not feel comfortable thinking that would be enough,” Milford Mayor Patrick Kelley wrote in an April 3 statement on the closures. “We will continue to evaluate as the conditions warrant. We are looking at the best possible way to keep all members of our community healthy, while reducing the chance of spreading the virus.”
Milford used ropes to block off its play equipment, while Utica posted signs at entrances to the parks.
Kelley wrote that people are still welcome to walk or play in the open areas of the parks, if they maintain fewer than 10 people at a time and stay 6 feet apart.
“We want kids to be able to play and get some exercise, but we also have to keep in mind that social distancing and contamination of surfaces,” McDougall said.
In Seward, the city has not made an official decision. City Administrator Greg Butcher said the city is working with Seward Public Schools to see how often playgrounds are being used.
“The police department is reporting that there aren't a lot of people out there,” Butcher said March 30.
The ball fields at Plum Creek Park are closed, since team sports are discouraged and, if more than 10 people are present, now prohibited.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said state officials have had conversations about kids getting together for team practices for softball, baseball and other sports.
“The State NDE (Nebraska Department of Education) has made it very clear they don't want that to happen,” Kolterman said.
That applies to all school-sanctioned teams, as well as club sports or city rec activities.
He also encouraged people who see large groups of kids to break them up.
“You can still go on the trails and walk, if you keep that distance,” Kolterman said.
Butcher said people using trails or sidewalks should still maintain distance when they pass others by stopping to let others pass or moving off to the side.
“We're seeing increased use. We want to keep that open as long as we can with people being so stir-crazy,” he said.
Campgrounds also are closed to overnight campers, and Nebraska Game and Parks has shut down many state recreation areas.
McDougall said cities and villages will have to decide whether to open their swimming pools this summer. No mandates have been set by any agencies yet, but there could be some in the coming month.
“When we're talking about small children or children together, a lot of times they don't have a good concept of what social distancing is,” McDougall said. “They don't necessarily understand the gravity of what we're trying to do here.”
Swimming pools, though, draw large crowds of people—especially kids—in a relatively small space. With COVID-19 coming from a virus that is spread through droplets, a pool of water could be a fast way to spread it.
“Some of those settings just aren't conducive to distancing,” McDougall said.
COVID Q&A: officials address common questions
The following questions were addressed at a March 30 video meeting among stakeholders in Seward County and the Four Corners Health Department, which serves Seward, York, Butler and Polk counties.
How are Directed Health Measures being enforced?
Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health Department, said the department has received complaints from groups and individuals who are not following the Directed Health Measure put in place for Seward County by Gov. Pete Ricketts on March 27.
The DHM prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, requires restaurants to close their dining rooms and requires those with COVID-19 symptoms to quarantine themselves, among other activities. It was later expanded to include all 93 counties in Nebraska.
“At this point, we've worked out a system with law enforcement,” McDougall said. “They will be following up, and they try to do some education with those individuals,” about the effects of community spread. “Hopefully we don't have to go any stronger than that.”
The measure is enforceable by a $100 fine, according to state statute. Individual cities have the authority to impose additional measures if they choose.
Do I have the coronavirus, or is it allergies?
“We are seeing some different symptoms in the COVID illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Shortness, can also be called difficulty breathing or chest pain,” Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department said.
Some of the symptoms, though, can be the same, like sneezing, sore sinuses and itchy eyes.
“Knowing that we have allergies going on right now, if there's something different from what you usually experience this time of year, it's probably a good idea to check in with your (health care) provider,” McDougall said.
She emphasized the importance of staying home if you're not feeling well—even if that means missing work.
“We've been looking at putting large groups of people in quarantine because someone was working while they were ill. I know our work ethic in Nebraska is strong, but we have got to stay home when we're ill,” McDougall said.
If I don't have symptoms, could I be a carrier?
It is possible for a person to pass the coronavirus on to someone else, even if they don't have symptoms, or are “asymptomatic.”
Anybody with symptoms or who has come in contact with others who have symptoms should stay home from work.
Employers should do what they can to space workers at least 6 feet apart or more, and move them to alternating shifts when possible.
Work with the health department to identify people who may be ill or carrying the virus and get them and others around them into quarantine.
Our company services equipment out of state. What's the best practice?
“Travel seems to be highly correlated with the cases we do have in our state. Even travel within the state is getting to be more and more risky,” said Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department.
Only travel if it's absolutely necessary. Then, stay isolated from others and monitor your health for symptoms.
Schools are staying closed. What about daycares?
Gov. Pete Ricketts has mandated that all schools remain closed to students through May 31. Daycares, though, could reopen or stay open if they can meet certain requirements.
“They are really in a different class from the schools,” Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department said. “We have to have some available for essential workers who have to go to work.”
Daycares are asked to try to stay open, but the must follow some state-mandated rules:
• fewer than 10 children per room
• rooms must be large enough for children to stay 6 feet apart
• groups of children can't mix at recess or during meals
McDougall said it's difficult to keep small children from touching one another. Keeping a daycare staffed might be hard if staff become sick. Staff or children who show symptoms of illness need to be kept home.
What about salons and businesses with close contact?
Salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops, along with other businesses where customers and employees come into close contact, were not addressed in statewide Directed Health Measures. However, some cities like Lincoln have mandated their closure on the city level.
“It is very risky for the practitioner as well as the client. Some salons and those types of businesses have voluntarily decided it's just too risky and have closed,” said Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department.
Some local businesses are seeing an increase in people from Lincoln coming to Seward or Milford to get their hair cut. Some Lincoln practitioners have asked if they can rent a chair in Seward County to keep doing business.
Community spread of COVID-19 has begun in Lincoln, so a danger exists that those customers or practitioners could bring the virus with them.
“We're trying to monitor it and make some decisions around it,” McDougall said.
The Seward City Council will consider the matter at its April 7 meeting.
Smell smoke? It's coming from Kansas and Oklahoma
Current prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairie and rangelands may affect the air quality in Nebraska from Monday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 7.
Both states monitor smoke levels and wind directions to let Nebraska know when impacts to the state’s air quality may occur. Smoke advisories are issued for impacted areas by notifying the media and local health departments, and posting information on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy's webpages and social sites.
Advisories help citizens protect their health by alerting them to days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.
Advisories are based on data provided by the state of Kansas, smoke plume modeling, and from air quality monitors in Lincoln and Omaha.
An advisory of possible moderate impacts may occur in southeast Nebraska, potentially affecting Omaha and Lincoln, the evening of April 6 through the morning of April 7.
During moderate conditions, unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.
The Air Quality Index pictured is used nationally. For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska visit https://www.airnow.gov.
For more information on smoke awareness, visit NDEE's website at http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA.
For more information on burn activity and a smoke outlook, visit NDEE’s website at http://deq.ne.gov/Press.nsf/pages/AirSA-2.
View seasonal news release for information on the Flint Hills burns - http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Smoke-Advisory-System-Activated-for-Flint-Hills-Burns.aspx.
