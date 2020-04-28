From left, Hayden Hajek, Braylee Davenport and Erin Schellpepper help Milford Mayor Patrick Kelley plant an American Sycamore tree in the city park April 24, Arbor Day. Students from Little Leaps of Faith Child Development Center in Milford plant a tree in the park every spring, then spend the summer watering and taking care of it. The sycamore will develop leaves yellow in color.
Milford celebrates Arbor Day
School-age students from Little Leaps of Faith Child Development Center in Milford planted a tree April 24 in the city park, after Mayor Patrick Kelley read a proclamation declaring it Arbor Day in the City of Milford. Pictured are, from left: (front row) Little Leaps students Elias Klopfenstein, Erin Schellpepper, Braylee Davenport and Hayden Hajek; and (back row) Milford Maintenance Superintendent Gary TeSelle, Mayor Patrick Kelley, Little Leaps teacher Chantel Davenport and city employee Isabella Bialas.
Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Seward County
Seward County has a new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, Four Corners Health Department announced April 27. A female in her 30s has tested positive and is self-isolating at home. She developed symptoms and was tested after being in quarantine because of contact with another known case.
This brings the Four Corners total COVID-19 cases to 25. Seward County has 7 cases, York County 11, Polk County 5 and Butler County 2. A total of 15 people in the health district have recovered from the virus.
Legacy Fund awards $38,000 in first round of COVID-19 response grants
Thanks to the generosity of community members, the Legacy Fund for Seward County has awarded its first round of grant funds to support those impacted by COVID-19. The initial grant totaling over $38,000 will provide support to five organizations and impact many lives throughout the county.
Grants awarded include:
Seward Public Schools – Funds to be used to further the distance learning program
St. John Lutheran School – Funds to used to further the distance learning program
Seward Lied Senior Center – Funds to assist with the continuation of meal program for seniors
Utica Senior Center – Funds to assist with the continuation of meal program for seniors
Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership – Funds to be used in partnership with local LB 840 funds to create the Seward County TIME (Triple Impact Match Event) Promotion. This promotion will allow retailers to sell gift cards, with proceeds from the sale of the gift cards to be matched by funds from local LB 840 dollars as well as a contribution from the COVID-19 Response Fund.
The Legacy Fund for Seward County, which operates under the Nebraska Community Foundation, began the COVID-19 Response Fund near the end of March and has raised more than $62,000 so far.
Any 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public agencies are eligible to apply for additional funds as needs arise. Businesses and individuals are not eligible, however grants to nonprofit organizations that provide direct financial assistance to individuals and/or businesses can be awarded.
The Legacy Fund coordinators thanked the volunteers throughout the county who agreed to serve on the COVID-19 Response Fund committee and the generous donors that are reaching out to help local non-profits in need of support.
For more information on applying for a grant or supporting the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit www.sewardcountylegacy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.