First COVID-19-related death in Seward County
Four Corners Health Department reported the first death in the health district related to COVID-19 on April 20.
The Seward County resident, a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions, was transported to the hospital by rescue squad, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“We share our condolences with the family of this individual," said Laura McDougall, FCHD executive director. “It is a grim reality that there will be deaths from COVID-19 in our Four Corners’ counties, and this reveals the potential seriousness of the disease. The measures we are taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus are crucial. As we all hold this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing.”
An additional case of COVID-19 has been laboratory-confirmed in York County. A woman in her 40s has tested positive and is self-isolating at home.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 17: York County has 8, Polk County 5, Seward County 3 (1 death), and Butler County 1.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain people are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, or people who are immune-compromised.
COVID-19 information and local statistics can be found on FCHD’s COVID webpage: www.fourcorners.ne.gov. For statewide information, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a COVID-19 webpage at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Man dead after motorcycle veers off highway
One Lincoln man died in a motorcycle accident April 19 in Seward County.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 and 294th Road.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 when it veered off the road to the right and went through the ditch.
The driver and sole rider, Connor Brown, 20, of Lincoln was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and Brown was wearing a helmet. The preliminary investigation shows that speed was a factor.
The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Milford Fire and Rescue responded.
Council to meet Tuesday via video conference
The Seward City Council will hold its regular April 21 meeting at 7 p.m. tonight via video conference. Agenda items include work on East Seward Street and the awarding of $72,097.38 in six forgivable Community Development Block Grant loans.
View the agenda here: https://meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Seward?meeting=173352.
Join the meeting on your computer, tablet or smartphone here:
https://zoom.us/join. Enter Meeting ID: 920 7571 5816.
Join the meeting via telephone: Call 1-669-900-6833 OR 1-346-248-7799. Enter Meeting ID: 920 7571 5816.
County board to meet over the phone
The Seward County Board of Commissioners will meet today, April 21, at 9 a.m. The public may listen to the meeting by calling 1-978-990-5000. Enter PIN: 1668434#.
On the board's agenda is a coronavirus discussion with department heads, cleaning services for county facilities and insurance policy renewal, among other items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.