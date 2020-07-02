It's July 2, the 56th anniversary of the "Civil Rights Act of 1964" getting signed into law by President L.B. Johnson. That's the history, here's the now.
Trade deal in place
Wednesday marked the official first day of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Nebraska Corn Board Executive Director Kelly Brunkhorst said that the new deal means business as usual for Nebraskans. Any changes would come in more freedom with biotech and electronic document signatures.
New art
A new art piece was installed on Wednesday on the grass south of Jones Bank. It was created by the Omaha artist Jun Kaneko entirely out of ceramic. The whole thing weighs 1,100 pounds so a crane was required for transportation and placement.
More construction
Starting on Monday the Nebraska Department of Transportation will begin a chip seal project along Highway 6 from mile markers 273 to 292. NDOT anticipates the project, which will include one-lane traffic and be maintained by a pilot car, to last seven days.
We need you
The Independent needs your help. As outlined in this week's paper, we're asking that community members share how they spent their Fourth with stories and/or photos. Message our Facebook Page (SewardIndependent) or email us at editor@sewardindependent.com!
Fourth daily trivia
In what year was the Fourth of July Celebration postponed? (Hint: the answer is available in the Fourth of July special section.)
(The answer to yesterday's Daily Update -- What year did the Wissmann family debut its original musical, Let Freedom Sing? -- 2009.)
