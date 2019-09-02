The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday just a year later, on Sept. 5, 1883. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.
On the calendar
The Plum Creek Children’s Literacy Festival will host a pre-event book sale in Room 003 on the lower level of the Thom Leadership Education Center at Concordia University Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale will include books by Plum Creek authors, illustrators and literacy experts featured at the 24th annual festival Sept. 19-21, taking place at Concordia. Books purchased may be left for the authors to sign and then picked up after the festival. The sale, run by volunteers, is one of the main sources of funding for the festival. Find out more about the Plum Creek Literacy Festival at cune.edu/plumcreek and on the festival’s Facebook page at facebook.com/plumcreekliteracy.
The Seward County Extension Office will present Family Nature Night Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harvest Hall on the Seward County Fairgrounds. The free event will include time to see live animals, scout for signs of animal life, explore habitats and more. Preregistration is preferred by calling (402) 643-2981 or online at https://go.unl.edu/familynight.
The Seward County League of Women Voters will host League Night Out at Rue 6 Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Rue 6 is on the second floor of 123 S. Sixth in Seward. Come learn more about the League. Everyone is welcome. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Scoreboard
Football: Waverly 28, Seward 7
Falls City 17, Milford 6
Centennial 48, Syracuse 7
GICC 35, Malcolm 7
Softball: Seward won the Bluejay Invitational Aug. 31, beating GICC 6-3, Centennial 8-0 and Fairbury 10-7. Centennial finished fourth, beating Central City 11-7 and losing to Seward and Bennington 8-0.
Volleyball: Seward went 2-1 Saturday, beating Plattsmouth 16-25, 25-14, 25-21 and Ralston 25-14, 25-13 and losing to Platteview 25-21, 25-22.
Centennial went 2-2 at Minden, losing to Fillmore Central 25-21, 25-14 and Lincoln Christian 25-20, 25-18 and beating Ainswofth 25-22, 25-15 and Blue Hill 26-24, 25-12.
Concordia University finished the two-day Bulldog Bash with wins over Mayville State University (N.D.), 25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15, and Benedictine College (Kan.), 25-9, 25-18, 25-14.
