Jeaven Scdoris and Konner Schluckebier of Milford won state titles Feb. 22 at the state wrestling championships. Scdoris wrestles at 145 pounds, and Schluckebier competes at 113 pounds. They're the first state titles for Milford in more than 30 years.
The Seward boys start subdistrict basketball play tonight at Aurora against York. Tip off is at 6 p.m. The rest of the subdistrict tournaments start tomorrow.
On the calendar
National Pancake Day is Tuesday, Feb. 25. Seward Kiwanis Club is serving pancakes at the Civic Center basement from 4-7 p.m. Bingo is also planned. Help Kiwanis "serve the children of the world."
The National Weather Service storm spotter training will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the east basement of the Seward Civic Center and Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the York County 4-H Building. The training is free and open to the public.
The Seward Senior Center will hold its monthly potato bake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. A suggested donation will include a large potato, toppings, homemade dessert and coffee or tea.
The King’s Players will present “Holder Posey, the Felonious Photographer or...Step Into My Darkroom and We’ll See What Develops” by Billy St. John Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27 through 29, at the Olde Glory Theatre in Seward. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon’s show begins at 2 p.m. For tickets, contact Rena at (402) 366-6368 or krqk.89@gmail.com.
