Bandshell gets new flooring
For the Seward bandshell, it’s out with the old and in with the new.
The flooring of the Seward Bandshell will be new and improved this spring. Pat Herrold of the Seward Municipal Band approached Hughes Brothers plant engineering manager Matt Stryson after 2019’s summer concert series about updating the flooring.
Shortly thereafter, Stryson talked with Adam Bode of the city Parks and Recreation Department about donating the wood for the project.
“We knew Hughes Brothers had been involved in (redoing the floors) before and felt comfortable with it,” Bode said. “It definitely came together through community involvement.”
The City of Seward sought contractor bids last year, and the project was awarded to Bill Anderson of Anderson Construction, whose crew is doing the handiwork.
Anderson Construction is not only redoing the flooring but is also replacing the wood under the back risers and replacing some beams that had rotted.
Today:
League sets monthly meeting: The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be March 5. The public is invited.
Tomorrow:
Program looks at Czech costumes: Janet Jeffries of Crete will present a program on Czech folk costumes Friday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. She is a member of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau and the program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. She serves on the Czech Heritage Program Advisory Committee at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is president of the Crete Heritage Society. She owns a Czech costume collection and regularly leads tours to the Czech Republic.
This weekend:
Potatoes help raise money: The Utica Senior Center will host a potato bake Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free-will offering will be collected. The menu includes baked potatoes, toppings, salads, desserts and beverages.
Pfabe to talk murder: The Seward community is grateful for the low crime rate which our families enjoy. But, as Dr. Jerry Pfabe, professor emeritus at Concordia University, examined crime and court records in Seward’s past history there have been noteworthy events. On Sunday, March 8, Pfabe will share his findings at Seward Memorial Library during his one-hour presentation “Homicide in Seward County, 1920 to 1947” at 2 p.m. Learn about the history of our community including murders. There will be a time for questions and refreshments will be served.
