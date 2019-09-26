St. John to host speakers for youth Oct. 2
St. John Lutheran Church is hoping to send a message to teens—two messages, to be specific.
The church will host speakers Ron Brown and Heather Ruesch from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Brown is the director of player development for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln football program. He will speak to high school men about the challenges of living their faith.
Ruesch is the executive director and an educator at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincoln. She will speak to high school women about sexual integrity, sharing a faith-based message that “You Matter: and that makes all the difference.”
The presentations will be geared toward high school-age youth, especially those in youth groups and church-related organizations.
The Oct. 2 presentations begin at 7 p.m. and are free.
Brown will speak in the sanctuary at St. John Lutheran Church, located at 919 N. Columbia Ave. in Seward, while Ruesch will talk in the Thom Leadership Education Center auditorium, located on the Concordia campus at 800 N. Columbia Ave., just across the street from the church.
There is no deadline to register, but registration is required at https://fs18.formsite.com/udO3ul/4ghldka7pl/index.html. For more information, call Rippstein at (402) 643-2983.
Read more HERE.
Road repair planned near Beaver Crossing
Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation will begin an accident repair project Sept. 30 on L-80E on the north edge of Beaver Crossing.
State maintenance forces will perform an accident repair from Reference Post 8.57 to Reference Post 11.71. The work is anticipated to take five days.
From the west on I-80, the detour is at Exit 351 using US-81 and US-6. From the east on I-80, the detour is at Exit 379 using N‑15 and US-6. L-80E will be open from US-6 to Beaver Crossing. L-80E will be closed north of Beaver Crossing.
Motorists should expect to see delays and are reminded to drive cautiously through highway work zones.
Construction scam targeting Seward area
The Seward County Sheriff's Office is advising Seward County residents to be aware of an out-of-state asphalt company conducting a scam in the area.
A company named Hot Tar & Construction out of Spiro, Oklahoma, has been known to go door to door telling residents they have leftover asphalt from a large job and they will asphalt the resident’s driveway for a discounted price.
When the job is completed, the homeowner is given a bill far above the agreed upon amount, and the work is often of poor quality.
In another scam, the company offers driveway sealing services. It has been discovered that the company sprays used motor oil on the driveway.
One local resident said the company had stopped at her home and offered roof painting for barns and garages.
The group has gone by several names including Harry Cooper’s Asphalt and Maintenance, H and Son's and Cooper’s Sealcoating & Asphalt. The group has been known to operate in several states including North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Ohio, Arkansas and Texas.
Fraud charges against this company are pending in some states.
Anyone with information is advised to contact the Seward County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 643-2359.
Today:
Center to serve potatoes: The Seward Senior Center will hold its monthly potato bake Thursday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A suggested donation will include a large potato, toppings, homemade dessert and coffee or tea.
Coming up:
Food, cards on tap: The Seward Senior Center will host potluck and pitch Friday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m.
Sculptor to speak at Concordia: Mark Dineen, an assistant professor of sculpture and the 3D Foundations Coordinator in the Department of Art and Art History at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, will talk about his artistic practice that spans data science, forestry and agriculture. The lecture is open to the public and will be in the Dunklau Center lecture hall (room 109).
Legislative forum planned with Nebraska chamber: The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a legislative forum Monday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 a.m. in the basement of the Seward Civic Center. Speakers planned include State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward and U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Death notices:
(click name for service information)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.