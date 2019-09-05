You are important, help is available
September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help—any time, day or night.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), send a text to 741741 or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Badges Across America captures service
Badges Across America supported the Seward and Milford law enforcement agencies when they were asked by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office for their services.
Badges Across America is a non-profit organization created in April 2019 and is run by husband and wife Charlie and Tricia Simmons of Golden Colorado.
The Simmonses travel to police agencies and set up free photography sessions with the officers and deputies. Charlie also goes on ride alongs with those on duty and gets live action photos.
Charlie is a retired sergeant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. In his 27 years of service he realized that he did not have many photos of himself on the job and wanted his fellows to have some.
“Photography had been a hobby of mine for years so I decided to start carrying my camera on shift and when the situation allowed for it I could capture those moments of my fellow deputies doing their jobs. I had found my passions - law enforcement and photography,” Simmons said on his website.
He started sharing the photos he had taken and “it just kind of went crazy,” Simmons said.
SCC to host safety night
Southeast Community College in Milford wants its students and the community to work together to stay safe. That’s why it’s planning the second annual Community and Campus Safety Night on Sept. 10 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“We are so excited,” said Stacy Riley, assistant campus director and dean of students. “Last year we had a really awesome turnout. We had over 200 people attend. We hope to at least match that.”
The event will offer activities for adults and kids of all ages, “focused on promoting campus and community safety here in Milford,” Riley said.
Those activities include a free pulled pork or hot dog meal (while supplies last), a fun run for all ages, educational stations and a suicide prevention training.
Channel 10/11’s Weather Shield team will demonstrate how to be safe and aware during severe weather. Four Corners Health Department will hold a bicycle helmet and safety belt fitting. The Milford Police Department will talk about harm reduction and prevention in connection with alcohol and drugs. Hope Crisis Center will be on campus to talk with students about health relationships.
Other activities include a rock climbing station, Star Care medical helicopter, the Milford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, a bounce house, a raffle and activities with AAA Nebraska.
The Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention training will begin at 6 p.m. in the Dunlap Center, Rooms A and B. The training is open to the community with the hope of getting people to ask the question: “Are you thinking about suicide?” and know how to respond when someone needs help.
The one-mile fun run around campus will begin at 7 p.m. A registration link will be available on the Milford Chamber website at www.milfordnechamber.com.
Today:
Library hosts mid-week movie: Come to the Seward Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, or Wednesday, Sept. 18, to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the specific title of this movie and other questions, call the library at (402) 643-3318 or visit www.sewardlibrary.org.
Family night focuses on nature: The Seward County Extension Office will present Family Nature Night Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harvest Hall on the Seward County Fairgrounds. The free event will include time to see live animals, scout for signs of animal life, explore habitats and more. Preregistration is preferred by calling (402) 643-2981 or online at https://go.unl.edu/familynight.
League hosts night out: The Seward County League of Women Voters will host League Night Out at Rue 6 Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Rue 6 is on the second floor of 123 S. Sixth in Seward. Come learn more about the League. Everyone is welcome. Free appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Osten Observatory on the Concordia campus will host its first open house Thursday, Sept. 5, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. and on the first Thursday of the month for the rest of the fall semester. Join us to view the wonders of God's universe.
Scoreboard
Volleyball: Concordia beats No. 14 Hastings 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 and improves to 8-0 on the season.
Schedule: SHS hosts its home cross country invitational this afternoon at 4:45 p.m. at Concordia University. The Bluejays also play their first home volleyball match, with varsity to start around 7 p.m.
Tomorrow:
Malcolm plans celebration for home opener: Malcolm High School will host a Kickoff Classic celebration Friday, Sept. 6, for its first home football game of the season. The Clippers will host the Centennial Broncos at 7 p.m. A tailgate party, complete with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, starts at 5 p.m. The Nebraska Army National Guard will have a display and activities. Larry Frost, a Malcolm High graduate and member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, will conduct the coin toss at 6:40 p.m. Fellow MHS graduate and Nebraska Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac will present the game ball, and a fly-by is planned.
