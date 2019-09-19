New park and trail to memorialize local residents
The new Fairway Woods development will memorialize two Seward residents.
Thomas “Tim” H. Wake III and Dick O’Dell will be remembered through a park and trail at the new Fairway Woods Development located on Hillcrest Drive.
Seward Lumber and the Wake family were partners in developing the idea for Fairway Woods. The two then took their ideas to the city.
“Initially when the development was proposed…it was owned by the Wake family still, so then the Wake family would transfer it to the development group (Building Seward LLC) and they would be the ultimate developers,” City Administrator Greg Butcher said. “They did a really good job ahead of time when they came to the city with their ultimate development plan of laying out what they wanted to do.”
Two motorcyclists arrested after 130 mph interstate chase
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two motorcycle riders following multiple pursuits on Interstate 80 near Seward Sept. 15.
At approximately 3 p.m., NSP received a report of two motorcycles riding recklessly on I-80 westbound near Seward at mile marker 373. A trooper located the motorcycles and observed that one of motorcycles had no license plate and was doing a wheelie on the interstate.
When the riders noticed the trooper, they fled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the motorcycles weaved between lanes and split cars as they continued at a high rate of speed. One motorcycle then exited at mile marker 366 near Utica, while the other missed the exit and came to a stop on the shoulder. That rider was taken into custody without further incident.
Literacy comes to life at Plum Creek festival
Concordia University will host its 24th annual Plum Creek Children’s Literacy Festival Sept. 19-21, featuring an assortment of nationally renowned authors and illustrators to encourage a love of reading, writing and books.
Authors and illustrators at the event are Sarah Albee, Ben Clanton, Kate DiCamillo, Lita Judge, Alan Katz, Kekla Magoon, Florence Minor, Wendell Minor, Barbara O’Connor, Lin Oliver, Jason Reynolds, Lori Richmond, Stephen Savage, Matt Tavares, Duncan Tonatiuh, Jacqueline Woodson and Eugene Yelchin.
DiCamillo and Woodson will be giving keynote speeches at the Adult Conference Sept. 21.
The events on Sept. 19 for Seward-area schools and Sept. 20 for commuting schools include author talks, a play put on by Concordia’s theater program and activities such as an art session, creative writing workshops and games on the green space on campus.
For more information on the festival, visit cune.edu/plumcreek.
Today:
Author to discuss Read-Aloud Handbook: Cyndi Giorgis will talk about the revised and updated “Jim Trelease’s Read-Aloud Handbook” Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Chapters Books and Gifts in Seward. Giorgis has updated the book for a new generation of readers. She will share features of the book and sign copies.
Celebration committee to meet: The Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center in the West Fireplace Room. The committee will continue to evaluate the 2019 Fourth of July and attempt to select a slogan/theme for the 2020 July 4 festival in Seward. Committee co-chair are being assigned and volunteers are welcome to join the Seward Fourth of July Celebration. For more information, contact Clark Kolterman at clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or call him at (402) 641-8522.
