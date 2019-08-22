Paintings to leave Civic Center walls
Short of chaining herself to the Thomas B. Johnson paintings in the Civic Center basement, Jean Kolterman, chair of the Seward Civic Center Commission, is in a battle with History Nebraska (formerly the Nebraska Historical Society).
History Nebraska has decided to take back nine of the Thomas B. Johnson oil paintings that have been hanging in the Seward Civic Center basement for almost three decades, since 1992, on “permanent loan.”
“The Seward Civic Center has tried everything to keep this Seward County Johnson art collection intact,” Kolterman said. “The commission complied with all of the requirements and requests by History Nebraska. We even offered to buy the paintings to keep them in Seward, but to no avail.”
“They have been a wonderful partner and caretaker. We want more people to be able to experience what Seward has the last 25 years.”
Employee count up for debate
Is it 13? 15? 16?
Seward County government officials cannot agree on how many people work in the county attorney’s office.
As the Seward County Board of Commissioners has been reviewing county budget proposals, some commissioners have said the county attorney’s office is too big.
“We just believe it’s overstaffed, and we’re just trying to get it back down to budget,” Board of Commissioners Chairman John Culver told the Seward County Independent on July 23.
Disagreement on numbers
Following a story published July 31 that included a quote from Culver claiming 16 people worked in County Attorney Wendy Elston’s office, Elston approached the Seward County Independent on Aug. 6, saying 16 people do not work in her office.
Further investigation into the exact number of individuals employed in the office has yielded conflicting results, and it is not exactly clear how many people work in Elston’s office.
Today:
Center to serve potatoes: The Seward Senior Center will hold its monthly potato bake Thursday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A suggested donations will include a large potato, toppings, homemade dessert and coffee or tea.
Gathering Table chance to meet, eat: The Milford Mennonite fellowship hall at 920 F Street in Milford will be the site of The Gathering Table Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The complimentary meal is an opportunity to share a meal with old friends or meet new friends. Call Tim at (402) 761-2244 for more information. This event takes place the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Buddy Check focuses on veterans: A Buddy Check for military veterans will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 22nd of each month at Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth St. in Seward. Buddy Check is an effort by local volunteers to help prevent suicide by giving veterans a chance to talk to other veterans over pizza. Events will be held at the same time and location each month and are open to veterans of all branches, times of service and ages. For more information, contact Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
