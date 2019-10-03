Pair collaborates on book inspired by old birdhouse
Two Concordia University professors collaborated to create a children’s book.
Laurie Zum Hofe and Seth Boggs teach at Concordia. Zum Hofe is an English professor and Boggs is an art professor.
Boggs knew Zum Hofe from a committee they were both on at Concordia and asked her for some help with a children’s book.
The two started their collaboration three years ago. “On a Tilt” is the result of that collaboration and was available to purchase starting Sept. 20.
“On a Tilt” was inspired by Seward Zum Hofe said.
“I don’t know if this birdhouse is there anymore, but it’s that house that is apartment buildings now across from Dairy Queen,” Zum Hofe said. “So it’s a Seward story. I saw a bird living in the house and I just thought to myself ‘OK, there’s something interesting there’ and I took a picture of it. We probably used this as our plot pretty quickly after that."
Milford city council seat open
A vacancy now exists for a Ward 1 representative on the Milford City Council.
Council member Kelly Heser resigned at the council’s Oct. 1 meeting.
She was elected to the council during the November 2018 general election.
“You get to a point in your life that you have to realize you just can’t juggle all the things life throws at you,” Heser said. “I came in with full dedication, and my time is very limited and my priorities have changed quite drastically.”
Heser said she will be out of the state for an extended period of time starting Jan. 1.
“I don’t think that’s justified as a council member to be away that long,” she said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the people of the community, and the fire department especially,” Heser said.
Applications are being accepted for the position, and Mayor Patrick Kelley will recommend a candidate, who must be approved by a vote of the council.
Applicants must reside in Ward 1, and the appointed person will serve as the liaison to the recreation board and fire department, at least until the board reorganizes assignments in January.
Applications are due to City Hall by Monday, Oct. 21. The mayor is expected to present a name at the council’s Nov. 5 meeting.
Today:
Library hosts mid-week movie: Come to the Seward Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the title and more information, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
League sets monthly meeting: The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be Oct. 3. The public is invited to attend.
Observatory open for viewing: The Osten Observatory at Concordia University will be open to the public Thursday, Oct. 3, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. There is a short walk across grass and a step up into the observatory. If it is cloudy or very windy at the time the event is scheduled to begin, the event will be cancelled.
Auxiliary schedules annual bazaar: The Seward Memorial Health Care Systems Auxiliary will host its annual bazaar Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3 and 4, in the lower level Vahle Conference Room at the Seward Family Medical Center. The bazaar includes fall and Christmas craft items, gifts, jewelry and baked goods. All proceeds go to MHCS. The bazaar will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come see semisaurus: St. John Lutheran Church in Seward will host the Creation Instruction Association museum Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3 and 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Call (402) 519-0301 for more information. Semisaurus is a mobile creation museum that provides facts and evidence on the creation-evolution debate.
