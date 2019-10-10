On fire
Seward volunteer firefighters gave a flashover demonstration Oct. 6 during the department’s open house for Fire Prevention Week. Fire truck rides and more were part of the event.
Bee Fire will host an open house this Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the fire station in Bee. The public is invited for fire truck rides, free hamburgers and hotdogs, a look at a StarCare helicopter and a visit from a sheriff's deputy.
Council seat vacant
A vacancy now exists for a Ward 1 representative on the Milford City Council.
Council member Kelly Heser resigned at the council’s Oct. 1 meeting.
She was elected to the council during the November 2018 general election.
“You get to a point in your life that you have to realize you just can’t juggle all the things life throws at you,” Heser said. “I came in with full dedication, and my time is very limited and my priorities have changed quite drastically.”
Heser said she will be out of the state for an extended period of time starting Jan. 1.
“I don’t think that’s justified as a council member to be away that long,” she said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the people of the community, and the fire department especially.”
Applications are being accepted for the position, and Mayor Patrick Kelley will recommend a candidate, who must be approved by a vote of the council.
Applicants must reside in Ward 1, and the appointed person will serve as the liaison to the recreation board, fire department and auditing committee at least until the board reorganizes assignments in January.
Applications are due to City Hall by Monday, Oct. 21. The mayor is expected to present a name at the council’s Nov. 5 meeting.
Today:
Clinic to provide flu shots: Memorial Health Care Systems will conduct a walk-in flu shot clinic Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Seward Senior Center. Those attending should bring their Medicare card.
Day chance to screen for depression: National Depression Screening Day is Thursday, Oct. 10. Blue Valley Behavioral Health offers free mental health screenings. Tools are available at www.bvbh.net, and click on Screening Options/Online Screening to reach the depression screen. On Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public may print their results and come to BVBH to review them with a counselor. For more information, call (402) 643-3343.
Registration open for Malcolm’s fun run: The Malcolm Field of Dreams will host its annual Halloween Fun Run Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Register for the event by Thursday, Oct. 10, to receive a shirt. Registration is $15 per runner. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NE/Malcolm/MalcolmFieldofDreamsHaloweenFunRun. A free-will donation breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on race day.
CSFP to distribute food: The Commodity Supplemental Food Program distribution clinic will be at 416 E Street, David City, Thursday, Oct. 10. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Blue Valley Community Action at (402) 729-2278 or (402) 643-6425.
Come hear World Series MVP: Curt Schilling, three-time World Series champion and MVP in 2001, will speak at Weller Chapel/Auditorium at Concordia University Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Schilling will talk about “My Faith and How It Impacted Life, Family and Baseball.” The lecture is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the CUNE College Republicans.
Tomorrow:
Program reviews Operation Christmas Child: The Milford Kiwanis will host Vladimir Prokhnerskiy, a young man who received a gift box from Operation Christmas Child when he was a child. The event will be at Pizza Kitchen in Milford Friday, Oct. 11, with lunch at noon.
Statue to have official unveiling: The Col. William Jennings Bryan statute will be officially welcomed to its new home at the Nebraska National Guard Museum Friday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. The statue formerly stood in the U.S. Capitol and was moved to Seward in September.
Open house planned for Extension: Nebraska Extension in Seward will host an open house Friday, Oct. 11, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to see the updated space at the office, including a new education room and teaching kitchen. Regional Extension educators in crops, community vitality, learning child, 4-H and master gardeners are scheduled to attend. Hands-on learning stations will be set up for youth. Call (402) 643-2981 for more information.
Bulldogs plan pink out: The Concordia University volleyball team will host its Pink Out game Friday, Oct. 11, against Morningside College. Junior varsity starts at 6 p.m., with the varsity at 7:30 p.m. in the Walz Arena. The game is part of Pink Week, which includes activities to raise awareness of and donations for breast cancer. Everyone is invited to wear pink that night.
Scoreboard
District C3 softball: Centennial 14, Aquinas 2
Fairbury 8, Centennial 2
Milford 8, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Malcolm 7, Raymond Central 2
Centennial 6, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Milford 5, Malcolm 3
Malcolm 8, Aquinas 0
Thursday games: Milford plays Fairbury at 11 a.m. in the winners' bracket
Centennial plays Malcolm at 11 a.m. in an elimination game - the winner will play the loser of the Milford/Fairbury game to advance to the final.
Finals start at 3 p.m. in Fairbury with the winner qualifying for state
Seward will play Waverly Saturday, Oct. 12, in a best-of-three series. The first game at Waverly will start at noon. The series winner advances to state.
Volleyball: Concordia def. Doane, 22-25, 25-14, 27-25, 25-20 - Camryn Opfer leads the Bulldogs with 13 kills
Cross country: Central Conference results: Seward boys finished second and girls were third. Keegan Beisel won the girls' race, with Karnie Gottschalk eighth. In the boys' race, Nathan Nottingham was fourth, Ethan Ideus eighth, Brennan Taylor 11th and and Isaac Rolf 14th.
