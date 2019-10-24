Costume contest kicks off Halloween fun
Get your costume ready! Area organizations are hosting Halloween activities throughout the next week all around Seward County.
Festivities kick off tonight, Oct. 24, with the Rotary Halloween Costume Contest for children. The contest begins at 6 p.m. at the Seward Bandshell, located at 140 N. Fifth Street. In case of inclement weather, the contest will be held at the Seward Civic Center auditorium, 616 Bradford Street. The event is free and open to all children ages 0 through 12. Free bags of candy will be available to all participating contestants. No preregistration is required – just be on time.
Here are more opportunities to score candy (and dress up!):
Goehner
• Trick-or-treat at the Seward County Historical Society Museum in Goehner from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. All are welcome.
Malcolm
• The Malcolm Field of Dreams will host its annual Halloween Fun Run Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $15 per runner. A free-will donation breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NE/Malcolm/MalcolmFieldofDreamsHaloweenFunRu.
Milford
• Children at Little Leaps of Faith Child Development Center in Milford will hold a trick-or-treat parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The kids will walk around town in their costumes trick-or-treating at local businesses. Call (402) 761-3380 if your business would like to participate.
• The Country Bumpkins Pumpkin Patch is open Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon to 8 p.m. Cost: $5 for ages 2-13 (all others free). The haunted house will be open Friday and Saturday, as well as Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost: $5 per person. A kids and family photo session will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Cost: $5 for session and picture. Costumes are optional. A free trunk-or-treat will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The patch is located at 2325 O Street Road near Milford. Call (402) 525-6349 for more information.
Seward
• Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seward will host Halloween festivities from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 624 Pinewood Ave. in Seward. All are welcome to attend.
• Scare at the Fair will be Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Seward County Ag Pavilion, 430 N. 15th Street, on the fairgrounds. Doors open for special needs participants at 3:30 p.m. with general admission opening at 4 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m. and is hosted by Southeast Nebraska CASA and Seward Foster Friends.
• Children are invited to the annual Project Pumpkin trick-or-treat event Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in David Hall on Concordia University’s campus. CU students will hand out treats to children, and each floor of the women’s residence hall will be decorated in a different theme. David Hall is on the corner of Lincoln Street and Locust Avenue.
Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church in Seward will host its Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 2433 Progressive Road. The indoor event will feature a box maze, carnival games and candy. All are invited to attend.
The Seward Senior Center will host a Halloween party Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and games and snacks are planned. The center is located at 1010 Manor Drive in Seward.
The assisted and independent lobbies at Brookdale Seward Heartland Park will be open for trick-or-treaters Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 500 Heartland Park Drive.
The Seward United Methodist Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Vehicle trunks filled with treats will be in the parking lot, along with two bounce houses. Treats, cocoa and coffee will be served inside the fellowship hall, with crafts and games. All are invited to attend. The church is located at 1400 N. Fifth Street in Seward.
Several businesses around the downtown area in Seward will be open late on Thursday, Oct. 31, passing out candy.
Staplehurst
Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Staplehurst will host a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The school is located at 425 South Street in Staplehurst.
Utica
The Utica Commercial Club will host a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, in downtown Utica. Free hot dogs and chips will be provided by First Bank of Utica. Those wishing to hand out candy should arrive by 4:45 p.m.
A plaque for the plates
Chances are if you have stopped into the Seward County DMV and treasurer’s office since the early 90s, you have seen the collection of county license plates dating from 1915 to 1985 hanging on the back wall.
The collection was donated to the DMV office by George Matzen, a Milford resident and veteran, who served on the county’s election board for a number of years and wanted to display the plates somewhere.
Although Matzen passed away this past summer, his collection still stands. Not only that, but county employees made a plaque to memorialize Matzen’s project.
Read more HERE.
Today:
Give blood at area drive: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Milford High School. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Visit NCBB.org or call 1-877-486-9414 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Center to serve potatoes: The Seward Senior Center will hold its monthly potato bake Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A suggested donation will include a large potato, toppings, homemade dessert and coffee or tea.
Brookdale to host fall bazaar: Brookdale Heartland Park in Seward will host a fall bazaar Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A freewill donation soup supper will be served from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Baked goods, jewelry, crafts, clothing and more will be available.
Tomorrow:
Benefits of wellness visit topic of luncheon: The Seward Family Medical Center will host Fridays for You Friday, Oct. 25, with Terri Lannan, clinic administrator, and Miri Ann Pelc, PA-C, presenting “Understanding the Benefits of Your Wellness Visit.” A light lunch will be provided in the lower level Vahle Conference Room. RSVP was required by Oct. 18.
