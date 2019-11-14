The Faithful Piecemakers and friends presented 12 Quilts of Valor to veterans of the armed forces Nov. 10 in a ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward. Pictured are, from left: (seated) Alan Minchow, quilt by Susan Minchow; Duane Pavel, quilt by Betty Pavel; Phil Wurst, quilt by Wanda Kruger and Linda Hermesmeier; Lee Cain, quilt by Cindy Foley and Shelly Swanson; and Merle Luebbe, quilt by Betty Bender; and (standing) Eli Valenzuela, quilt by Linda Christensen and Bonnie Smith; Mark May, quilt by Pat Schmidt; Tom Wood, quilt by Carol Soflin and Becky Wallroff; Jason Jarzynka, quilt by Heather Meyer and Janalee Petsche; Art Greve, quilt by Jeanette Richardson and Lori Duffek; Jimmie Peterson, quilt by Beth Peterson; and George Scheel, quilt by Joyce Sheehan. The Quilts of Valor Foundation mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The village of Utica hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new veterans memorial Nov. 11. Pictured are, from left, Cindy Redfield, Karly Behrendt, Jonathan Jank of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, Joyce Schriner of the Beautification Committee, Jim Deremer of Utica Legion Post 49, Don Olson of Utica Legion Post 49 and village board chair, Tim DeWaard of the Utica Foundation and Jim Swanson.
The Faithful Piecemakers and friends presented 12 Quilts of Valor to veterans of the armed forces Nov. 10 in a ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward. Those receiving quilts included Alan Minchow, Duane Pavel, Phil Wurst, Lee Cain, Merle Luebbe, Eli Valenzuela, Mark May, Tom Wood, Jason Jarzynka, Art Greve, Jimmie Peterson and George Scheel. The Quilts of Valor Foundation mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
Village cuts ribbon for new memorial, improved street
The village of Utica hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new veterans memorial Nov. 11. The village also replaced the street, curbs and sidewalk on First Street and added landscaping to beautify the area.
Caregivers retreat planned in Milford: Seward County Aging Services will host a caregivers retreat Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pizza Kitchen in Milford. Speakers, activities, lunch and a massage therapist are planned. Registration is open to anyone who provides care and support for loved ones and is due by Tuesday, Nov. 12. Registration is $10 payable Nov. 14. Register ahead of time by calling (402) 761-3593 or email sshaw@lincoln.ne.gov.
Tomorrow:
Dunklau building to be dedicated: Concordia University will dedicate the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., followed by an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Both events are open to the public. The dedication will be held in Weller Chapel.\
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.