Veteran walks way of Saint James in Spain
Seward native Tim Hartman saw a movie called “The Way,” which led him on a month-long journey across Spain.
Hartmann spent 18 years of his life in Seward before the Army sent him to Germany.
“I was stationed in Germany from late 2001 to early 2010, and then half of the time I wasn’t there because I was in Iraq. That was like my home station,” Hartmann said.
He then moved back to the United States and lived in Lincoln for a bit. While in Lincoln, Hartmann saw the movie “The Way,” the story of a man who walked the Camino de Santiago in honor of his late son.
“It totally changes his life,” he said.
Hartmann said a lot of people who walk the way do it for religious reasons.
“Mine was kind of a mix of that, but I have a lot of post traumatic stress from 18 years in the army, so I was kind of seeking a way to deal with that,” he said. “I think it was a life-altering thing. I met a lot of parents that were carrying ashes of their children, I met children that were carrying ashes of their parents. Four or five different people I got to know really well. That was kind of just to bring their loved one along with them.”
Veterans honored in this week's edition
Pick up a copy of this week's Seward County Independent and Milford Times for a special salute to area veterans and a list of Veterans Day observances in the coming week.
Meat canning returns to Milford, volunteers can help
Volunteers are needed to help can meat at the Milford Fire Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, and Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The Mennonite Central Committee’s mobile meat cannery will be on site all day both days.
Volunteers are needed to help package, cook, label and ship cans of meat that will be distributed around the world to those displaced by natural disasters and others in need of food.
The cannery travels from state to state in a semi-type trailer that will connect to the back side of the Milford Fire Hall. Inside is equipment to can, seal, pressure cook, label and box thousands of cans in two days’ time.
From April 2019 to March 2020, MCC shipped nearly 671,000 cans of meat to countries like Burundi, Canada, North Korea, Ethiopia and Haiti, among others including Puerto Rico and other U.S. locations.
Today:
Wash, tune mobility devices: Bring your walker, wheelchair or any mobility device to the Seward Senior Center Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Hillcrest Home Care will clean and assist with minor repairs. For more information, contact the center at (402) 643-4466.
Tomorrow:
Give blood at local sites: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives in Seward County in November. On Friday, Nov. 8, it will be at Plains Equipment Group, 977 280th Road in Seward, from 8 a.m. to noon. All donors in November will be entered to win a free movie package. Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit NCBB.org or call 1-877-486-9414.
Milford Chamber plans movie night: The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a free family movie night Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. in the senior center basement. Concessions will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Webermeier Memorial Library at (402) 761-2937.
Review Medicare D in Utica: Part D Medicare reviews are planned at the Utica Senior Center Friday, Nov. 8, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kathy from Aging Partners. Call the center for an appointment.
Respite night planned in Seward: The Seward County ARC will host a respite night for individuals with disabilities and their family members on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Registration forms can be found at http://stjohnseward.org/respite-night. Contact Amanda Geidel at Amanda.geidel@cune.edu or (402) 641-5054 with further questions.
