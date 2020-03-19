Do you want to build a snowman?
“With all the heavy snow last night, my kids and I decided we better take advantage and make a snowman,” Keith Wintz of Seward said March 14. “We got the three standard snowballs made and figured, ‘Why not just keep building?’ So three more levels were added and he ended up being about 12 feet tall up to the tip of his hat.”
10 or fewer people
That’s how many people the government is recommending for gatherings at this time: 10 or fewer.
The City of Seward issued a statement the afternoon of March 16, based on advice from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska state governing offices, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Four Corners Health Department and Memorial Health Care Systems.
“The CDC has updated their recommendation that groups of 10 or more people should not gather, especially if the participants are arriving from other communities, which would increase the chances of the virus being transmitted into our community and participants then becoming infected and transmitting it back to their own communities,” the statement said.
“It is important during this time of uncertainty that we remain calm and proactive in protecting our citizens,” Mayor Josh Eickmeier said. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and conscientious cooperation in efforts to protect our community, family, and friends.”
As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, the city is cancelling all meetings and gatherings at all city facilities including the Seward Memorial Library, Civic Center and Lied Senior Center.
The statement said city recreation programming is suspended and use of city ballfields and parks for games and practices is prohibited until further notice.
All city buildings will be closed to public access, but city staff will be available via telephone to provide services and conduct business.
Seward Memorial Library will utilize its drive-through for book pick-up and checkout. The Lied Senior Center will provide meal options for seniors in need.
The city will continue to provide essential services such as electric, water, wastewater, police, fire and EMS. The city council meeting planned for March 17 was to proceed as scheduled.
For general information, contact City Hall at (402) 643-2928.
