Seward, Milford suspend shutoffs, waive late fees
Residents in Seward and Milford will not have to worry about making their utility payments on time if their income has been affected by COVID-19.
Both cities have suspended utility shutoffs and waived late fees and reconnect fees that would otherwise accumulate now through May 31.
Seward's decision came during a special city council meeting via teleconference last night, March 25, in which the council unanimously voted for the suspension.
City Administrator Greg Butcher said late fees billed prior to the current billing cycle will still be due, but any new fees through May 31 will be waived. No services will be disconnected for nonpayment during that time, even if residents have already received a disconnect notice.
Butcher said the city has already heard from people who have been laid off from work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He encouraged anyone having trouble paying their bill for that reason to contact City Hall at (402) 643-2928 to discuss payment arrangements.
The Milford City Council convened an emergency meeting Friday, March 20, via teleconference.
On the agenda was the acknowledgement of a Local Disaster Declaration by Mayor Patrick Kelley and a resolution to suspend late fees and disconnections for water and sewer utilities through May 31.
Milford customers should call City Hall at (402) 761-3247 if they cannot pay their bill to make other arrangements.
Read more from the meetings in next week's SCI and Milford Times.
Milford may get new 54-lot subdivision
Fifty-four new homes could add a lot to Milford’s economy.
That’s the goal for Timber Creek Development LLC, made up of four local investors.
At its March meeting, the Milford City Council heard from Joe Schluckebier, who’s a member of the LLC, along with Tim and Shelly Troyer and Dan Muhleisen.
“This vision started several years ago,” Schluckebier said.
Tim Troyer, Schluckebier said, has been farming the land near South B Street for a long time and purchased it last fall with development in mind.
The group has been working with JEO Consulting of Omaha, the city’s engineering firm, to come up with preliminary plans for a subdivision.
It would be located off South B Street near the golf course, city park and swimming pool.
Read more in this week's Milford Times or at milfordtimes.net.
Tax deadline extended to July 15
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced March 23 that Nebraskans will have until July 15, 2020, to pay state income taxes. For Nebraskans impacted by COVID-19, this change will give them additional flexibility. Nebraskans who are not impacted by the virus should consider filing by the traditional April 15 date to take advantage of tax refunds, as additional spending at this time will help the state's economy.
Jason Jackson, director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, said when possible, the state is allowing teammates greater flexibility to work remotely during the pandemic, while ensuring that Nebraskans continue to receive service from all agencies.
About the July 15 tax deadline
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by national health authorities to limit the spread of the disease, the Internal Revenue Service recently granted federal income tax relief to taxpayers. The IRS has automatically extended the tax filing and payment deadlines for federal income taxes from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020. The official release from the IRS can be found by clicking here.
The State of Nebraska is providing this same income tax relief to state income taxpayers. The tax filing deadline will automatically be extended to July 15, 2020, for state income tax payments and estimated payments that were originally due on April 15. Nebraskans who are able to pay earlier are encouraged to do so to help the state manage its cash flow.
For Nebraskans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in ways that impair their ability to comply with their state tax obligations for taxes administered by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the tax commissioner may grant penalty or interest relief depending on individual circumstances.
To request relief, complete and mail a Request for Abatement of Penalty, Form 21, or Request for Abatement of Interest, Form 21A, with an explanation of how you were impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.