Filing deadline passed: Here's who's on the ballot
The deadline to file for office is now passed, and Nebraska has its list of candidates who are running for election in May and November.
County Clerk and Election Commissioner Sherry Schweitzer has not yet determined if each race will appear on the May 12 primary election ballot or if they will be forwarded to the general election ballot for Nov. 3.
That decision will be based on the number of candidates who filed in each race.
In Seward County, the following people have filed to run for office.
Buzz Run reaches 10th year
It is nice to do something for a good cause and maybe get some fun exercise out of it.
For 10 years, the Bee Buzz Run has brought together runners and walkers from the surrounding areas to raise money for renovations at the Bee States Ballroom. This year's race is Sunday, April 19.
The ballroom is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1938 and designed by Bee architect Vladimir Sobotka as a 12-sided building with a domed roof.
Over the years, the building needed some TLC. It didn’t have air conditioning and wasn’t getting rented a lot anymore. With less revenue, there was less money for repairs.
Dan Policky and his wife joined a group of people who wanted to renovate the building. Policky thought about what fundraisers they could do and, with his involvement in fun runs and marathons over the years, he proposed the idea of the Bee Buzz Run.
Boys' state basketball: no name, no game
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, officials announced March 11 that a limited number of fans will be allowed into state boys' basketball tournament games this year.
Only coaches, players and their immediate family members will be allowed into the facilities. The decision was made by the city of Lincoln and its public health department.
Schools participating in the tournament were instructed to put together a list of players, coaches and their immediate family members who will be allowed to attend games in person. But, the stands will be sans pep bands and the sidelines without cheerleaders at this weekend's games.
Working media are allowed at each game to capture photo and video coverage, and games will still be live streamed.
Centennial's boys' basketball team will play Sutton at 8:45 p.m. tonight. The game will be streamed at NFHS Network. Click HERE to link to coverage. The game will also be broadcast on the radio on 104.9.
Centennial is planning a watch party in the auditorium Thursday night for all Centennial fans. More specific details will be shared out in the morning. Check the Broncos' social media sites for more information.
Consider this a friendly reminder to go wash your hands!
NAIA tournament: The Concordia University women opened their NAIA national championship run with a 75-57 win over Wilberforce Wednesday morning. The CU men will open their tournament at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
