Senators convene for second session
The second session of the 106th Nebraska Legislature began this morning, with senators reporting to the State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Legislative District 24 has already introduced two bills, one that would require consultation with school districts when placing children in state care, and one that would require health carriers to provide coverage for dermatological reviews by way of telehealth.
This short 60-day session is scheduled through April 23.
Details emerge in stabbing case
Authorities say a fight that started in the basement of a Utica home escalated and moved to the front yard when one man was stabbed twice in the back.
The victim of the New Year's Day stabbing in Utica has been identified by the Seward County Sheriff's Office as Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln.
At 1:10 a.m. Jan. 1, the Seward County Communications Center received a 911 call that a stabbing had occurred at 745 Indiana St. in Utica, where a man had been stabbed in the upper back.
Deputies arrived on scene and immediately apprehended Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica.
Polcyn Jr. was arrested and booked into the Seward County Detention Center on murder in the second degree and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, though no charges had been formally filed by the Seward County Attorney as of Jan. 6.
According to an application for a search warrant from Seward County Sheriff’s Investigator Lisa Borges and written statements from eyewitnesses, the incident began with a verbal altercation between Jones and Polcyn in the basement of the house.
Today:
VFW Auxiliary: The VFW Auxiliary will meet Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the VFW Club in Seward. The Auxiliary has changed from being ladies only to being open to anyone age 16 and older connected to an eligible VFW member – spouses, parents, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren.
League of Women Voters: The Seward County League of Women Voters moved its monthly meeting to tonight, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The public is invited to attend.
Coming up:
Free movie: Seward Memorial Library and the Rivoli Theatre will present a free movie, PBS Kids' "Rhythm and Roots of Arthur" at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Rivoli Theatre, 533 Main St. in Seward. All children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
Hula dancing: Seward Memorial Library will host a one-hour introduction to Hawaiian hula dancing on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Anuhea Corbin from Hawaii will lead the group in this dance form. Contact the library at (402) 643-3318 if you will be joining the group in the lower level conference room.
Scoreboard
The Hastings women upset No. 1 Concordia 66-59. Grace Barry leads CU with 17 at Hastings College.
The Concordia men's basketball team beat Hastings 83-62 with five Bulldogs scoring in double figures. Carter Kent led the team with 17 points.
