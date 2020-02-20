State wrestling kicks off
Area wrestlers take to the mats today in Omaha for the state high school wrestling tournament. See first-round pairings for local wrestlers HERE, and watch our Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the three-day event.
SCC cuts ribbon on diesel, welding center
Southeast Community College in Milford cut the ribbon on the campus' new Crete Carrier Diesel and Welding Technology Center Feb. 19. Dignitaries from the college, including its president Dr. Paul Illich and the board of governors, were present for the event, as well as representatives of major donors to the multi-million dollar building. Read more in our next edition.
CU helping transfers, Portland campus to close
Concordia University in Seward is reaching out a helping hand to students affected by the closure of its sister school, Concordia University - Portland in Oregon.
CU - Portland, one of nine Concordias in the university system, announced Feb. 10 it will close its doors at the end of the Spring 2020 semester. The announcement came three days after a Feb. 7 vote and resolution by CU - Portland’s Board of Regents.
“The board’s decision came after years of mounting financial challenges, and a challenging and changing educational landscape,” a statement on the CU - Portland website said.
Read more HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.