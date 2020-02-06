Trivia Night a hit
Ross Geller (Tye Fischer), right, and Chandler Bing (Larry Goldsmith) hang out with their “Friends” at Central Perk. The team’s table at Trivia Night was filled with references to the 1994 sitcom, complete with Ross’s makeup from “The One in Vegas” and Chandler’s college hairdo.
Table after table of teams in costume filled the Seward County Ag Pavilion Jan. 31 for the 10th annual Trivia Night, hosted by the St. John Lutheran School Parent-Teacher League. Contestants worked together to answer 10 rounds of 10 questions, trying to beat all the other tables with the most correct answers. Fifty-six teams participated this year.
Coming up:
The Seward County League of Women Voters will hold its monthly meeting tonight, Feb. 6, at the Seward Civic Center, beginning at 6:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will speak at the 2020 Ag Growth Gathering in Seward next month. An informational meeting about the convention will be held this Friday, Feb. 7, at the Seward County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m.
The second annual Walk for Hope at Concordia University will be this Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is held to raise awareness for those struggling with a mental health. Registration can be found at the SCCDP website or by stopping into their office.
Join MHCS diabetic educators for a free information session and learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Program. Sessions are offered Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m., at noon or 3 p.m. They will be held in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle conference room. The MHCS Diabetes Prevention new session begins March 3.
Preston Stuhr, a graduate of Centennial High School, will talk about “What’s a Student Manager for Nebraska Football” Friday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Utica Senior Center.
