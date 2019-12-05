Centennial grad named Young Music Educator of the Year
Katie Brauer Morris, a 2013 Doane University graduate and 2009 Centennial High School graduate, was this year’s recipient of the Nebraska Young Music Educator of the Year award, presented by the Nebraska Music Educators Association at its state conference and convention Nov. 21-23.
This is the third consecutive year a Doane graduate was selected by the Nebraska Music Education Association as the Nebraska Young Music Educator of the Year.
Morris teaches K-5 general music at Elliott Elementary in Lincoln, where the vast majority of students come from low income families.
“It’s a place where students love to be at school, love to learn, and love to be loved,” Morris said. “It’s a special environment to be in.”
Parade of Homes set for this weekend
Community members are encouraged to participate in the 25th annual Scholarship Parade of Homes Sunday, Dec. 8, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The parade will feature homes owned by Bob and Sandi Dobesh, David and Shanan Kliment, David and Sherry Leising, Steve and Diane Steinauer and Ryan and Kristi Ideus.
Proceeds from the annual event support high school students of Seward County who attend Southeast Community College in Milford or Concordia University. Last year, the event raised nearly $3,000 in scholarship awards that benefitted 27 students. The Scholarship Parade of Homes has raised more than $80,000 in cumulative scholarship funds since it began in 1995. The annual event is sponsored by Cattle Bank and Trust, Concordia University and Southeast Community College.
Tickets for the Scholarship Parade of Homes are $12 in advance and $15 day of. Advance tickets can be purchased online at christmasatconcordia.net, or in person at Concordia Alumni Office (Weller 206), SCC-Milford, Cattle Bank and Trust, Jones Bank and Union Bank and Trust. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event for $15 in Concordia’s Weller Hall lobby.
Today:
Celebrate with "It’s a Wonderful Life" Enjoy an adaptation of the beloved Frank Capra tale, It’s a Wonderful Life, Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 4-8, on stage at the Olde Glory Theatre. Wednesday, Dec. 4, opening night tickets are $15. Concessions will be available. Dinner theater tickets for Dec. 5-7 are $25 and include a ham dinner served before the show. Sunday matinee tickets for Dec. 8 are $20 and include dessert at intermission. More information and tickets available at www.oldeglorysewardne.com or by calling (402) 304-5392. Tickets for opening night and the Sunday matinee are available until sold out.
Library place to be for movies Take an afternoon break and relax in front of the big screen in the lower level conference room at Seward Memorial Library with a new release feature film on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1:15 p.m. Contact the library at (402) 643-3318 for specific movie titles.
Joyfully Sing will perform The local women’s singing group, Joyfully Sing, will share holiday music on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in Seward Memorial Library. The ladies have been performing together under the direction of Tammy Mackie for more than 25 years and share December concerts around the community. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served.
Tomorrow:
Stuff cruiser drive raises toys The annual Stuff the Cruiser toy drive will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, in Seward. The event is sponsored by the Seward Rotary Club and Seward Police Department. The local campaign is scheduled for Dollar General and Orscheln’s in Seward on Friday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A box for toys is also available in the store for collections after the event. The team will be at Walmart on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weekend brings Christmas to CU: Christmas at Concordia weekend Dec. 6-8 will include three events as part of Concordia University’s annual Christmas celebration: concerts, a community open house and Christmas tree lighting and the Scholarship Parade of Homes. The concerts will feature the Cantamus Women’s Choir, Male Chorus, Concordia Handbell Choir, University Brass Ensemble, University A Cappella Choir and University Symphonic Band. Concert admission is free, but tickets are required. A few tickets will be available at the will call table before each concert. Local guests are encouraged to attend either the Friday night or Sunday afternoon concert.
Sports
Concordia volleyball continued its run at the national tournament by beating University of Saint Mary, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
The Concordia men's basketball team needed double overtime to beat 83-77.
The CU women's basketball team dominated Doane 110-47.
High school seasons start tonight. Seward High basketball hosts Hastings with the girls starting at 6 p.m. Centennial, Milford and Malcolm are on the road, as are the area wrestling teams.
